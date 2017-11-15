Rochester Rhinos Head Coach Taking New Position in Pittsburgh

News Release

Rochester, N.Y. - The Rochester Rhinos would like to acknowledge the departure of Head Coach Bob Lilley and wish him well as he assumes duties with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

"Bob Lilley should be proud of his accomplishments in Rochester, as he coached the Rhinos to many memorable victories. He always brings a winning spirit and an infectious dedication to the sport," said Pat Ercoli, a former Rhinos coach and current Rhinos Chief Soccer Officer.

Lilley coached a total of 177 matches and compiled a record of 87-37-53, while serving as the Rochester Rhinos head coach during two stints: 2010 - 2011 and 2014 - 2017. He had just lead the team to the 2015 USL Championship four months before David and Wendy Dworkin took over as owners of the franchise in March of 2016.

"We knew Bob Lilley as one of the most respected coaches in the United Soccer League. He provided leadership to the team and to our organization. We thank him for his commitment to giving Rochester fans plenty of exciting soccer," said David Dworkin.

"We will certainly miss Bob Lilley's expertise and his incredible knowledge of soccer. He's been a guiding force as coach of the Rochester Rhinos and we are grateful for all he has done for our team and soccer in Rochester," said Wendy Dworkin, co-owner of the team.

The Dworkins plan to hold a news conference to discuss the future of professional soccer in Rochester on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 2:30PM.

"We are proud to be part of the storied history of the Rochester Rhinos soccer team. We expect to have more announcements this week to explain the critical needs of our organization and where things stand," said David Dworkin.

