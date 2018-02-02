Rochester Honkers Sign UC Davis Catcher

News Release

Rochester Minn. - The Rochester Honkers have announced the signing of UC Davis catcher Logan Denholm. Denholm is a 6-foot-1 redshirt sophomore and a native of El Dorado Hills, Calif.

In Denholm's freshman year at UC Davis, he played in 50 games and started 46. He hit .280 and hit a four home run, good for second best on the team. Denholm hit a home run in three consecutive games against UC Santa Barbara, Sacramento State and California State Northridge. He drove in 27 runs and hit 10 doubles. Denholm redshirted during the 2017 season.

Denholm is a 2015 graduate of Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills, California. He finished his senior season hitting .376 with four home runs and 25 RBIs, helping his team to a league title.

UC Davis kicks off their season with a weekend series at California State Bakersfield beginning February 16.

The Rochester Honkers 25th season begins on Tuesday, May 29th when the team hosts the Eau Claire Express in their home opener at Mayo Field at 7:05 pm.

