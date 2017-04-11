Rochester Game Notes, April 11 at Buffalo

News Release

2017 Record ..............................0-1 Current Streak ............................L1 2017 at Home ..................................

2017 on Road .............................0-1 Record Since 2003 ............. 109-119 Home Record Since 2003 .......57-55 Road Record Since 2003 ........52-64

2017 Game Log Date Score Winner/Loser/Save 4/10 L, 9-4 House/Wheeler/Barnes 4/11 4/12 4/13 5/2 5/3 5/4 6/19 6/20 6/21 6/26 6/27 6/28 6/29 8/25 8/26 8/27

Place in Division .......................2nd Games Back (DIV) ....................-1.0 Games Back (WC) ....................-0.5 Home ..............................................

Road ..........................................3-1 Series ........................................1-0 Series Openers..........................1-1 Series Finales ............................1-0 Sweeps ......................................1-0 Doubleheaders .......................1-0-0 April ..........................................3-1 May ................................................

June ................................................

July .................................................

August ............................................

September .....................................

vs. IL North ................................3-1 vs. IL South ......................................

vs. IL West .......................................

vs. LH starter ..............................0-1 vs. RH starter .............................3-0 Wings score first ........................2-0 Opponent scores first ................1-1 Comeback wins ............................1 Leading after 7/8 inn. ......... 3-0/1-0 Trailing after 7/8 inn. .......... 0-1/0-1 Tied after 7/8 inn. ...........................

Extra-innings ..................................

1-run games ...................................

Wings out-hit opp. .....................3-0 Wings get Quality Start ..............1-0 Wings starter goes 6+ IP ...........1-0 Wings score 4+ .........................3-1 Wings score 3- ..............................

Wings-high hits ..........................13 Wings-high runs ..................10 (2x) Opp.-high hits ............................13 Opp.-high runs .............................9 Walk-offs ........................................

Shutouts .....................................1-0 Most games over .500 ...................3 Most games under .500 ..................

GAME NOTES @ROCREDWINGS REDWINGSBASEBALL.COM TRIPLE-A AFFILIATE Rochester Red Wings (3-1) at Buffalo Bisons (4-0) Tuesday - 1:05 pm ET - Coca-Cola Field - Buffalo, NY Radio: Fox Sports 1280 TV: MiLB.tv RHP Aaron Slegers vs. LHP Brett Oberholtzer Game 5

Road Game 5 WINGS vs. BUFFALO WINGS AT A GLANCE RECENT TRANSACTIONS 4/6 - Zack Granite to DL 4/6 - Nick Greenwood to DL 4/6 - Yohan Pino to DL 4/6 - Jake Reed to DL 4/6 - Ryan Strausborger to DL

UPCOMING GAMES Date Opponent Time Wings Probable Opponent Probable Radio Television April 12 at Buffalo 1:05 p.m. LHP David Hurlbut RHP Mike Bolsinger Fox Sports 1280 MiLB.tv April 13 at Buffalo 1:05 p.m. RHP Jose Berrios (1-0, 0.00) RHP Jarrett Grube (1-0, 3.60) Fox Sports 1280 MiLB.tv April 14 Syracuse 1:35 p.m. RHP Nick Tepesch (1-0, 3.60) TBA Fox Sports 1280 MiLB.tv April 15 Syracuse 1:35 p.m. LHP Jason Wheeler (0-1, 7.20) TBA Fox Sports 1280 MiLB.tv ROAD TRIP (3-1) Batting Average ... .314 (44-for-140) Runs/Game ..........................30/7.5 Home Runs ...................................7 RISP ....................... .298 (14-for-47) Errors ...........................................0 Team ERA ...........4.35 (15 ER, 31 IP) Starters W-L ...............................2-1 Starters ERA ..........3.15 (7 ER, 20 IP Relievers W-L .............................1-0 Relievers ERA ...... 6.55 (8 ER, 11 IP) Saves/Opportunities ................. 2/2 STREAKS Current Streak ............................L1 Last 5 Games .............................3-1 Last 10 Games ...........................3-1 Last 25 Games ...........................3-1 Longest Winning Streak ................3 Longest Losing Streak ...................1

YESTERDAY: Leonardo Reginatto celebrated his 27th birthday with a 3-for-4 day and his first Triple-A home run but the Buffalo Bisons used a pair of three-run innings to defeat the Rochester Red Wings 9-4 Monday afternoon at Coca-Cola Field. The Wings managed just two hits over five innings against Bisons starter T.J. House before scoring four runs in the final three frames. Rochester had the deficit down to 4-2 in the 7th but Buffalo plated five runs in its final two at-bats to pull away.

TRIPLE-A FIRSTS: Aaron Slegers makes his Triple-A debut today...Leonardo Reginatto homered for the first time in Triple-A in yesterday's defeat...Niko Goodrum hit his first Triple-A home run in game two Sunday a solo blast in the 4th inning that gave the Wings a 2-1 lead...Trevor Hildenberger made his Triple-A debut and earned the save in game one Sunday after tossing 2.0 scoreless innings on two hits and four strikeouts.

DOUBLE TROUBLE: The Red Wings scored double-digit runs four times in 2016. The team did so twice in the first three games of 2017.

PAULSEN POWER: Ben Paulsen has homered in three straight games to begin the season, the first Red Wing to do so since at least 1997. The last Wing to homer in the first two games of a season was Oswaldo Arcia in 2013. Rochester had a player homer at least three games in a row four times in 2016 (Vargas, 4, May 14-18; Buxton, 3, May 24-26 AND 4, August 24-27; Park, 3, July 21-23).

THE ROSTER: Only three players - Jose Berrios, Buddy Boshers and Kennys Vargas - on the 2017 Opening Day roster were with Rochester to begin the season last year. However, 15 of the 25 players on the active roster spent time with the Red Wings at some point last season. ROAD WARRIORS: Rochester opens the 2017 home schedule on Friday, April 14th, the latest Home Opener of any major league or full-season minor league team except Atlanta. The Braves open SunTrust Park for the first time the same day.

EXTRA EXTRA: Over 43 percent (19-of-44) of Rochester's base hits this season have gone for extra bases. The Red Wings had 32.5 percent of their hits go for extra bases in 2016 and 27.7 percent in 2015. LAST SEASON: Rochester's playoff hopes lasted until the final week but ultimately fell short as the Red Wings finished 81-63, 4.5 games behind Lehigh Valley for the Wild Card and 10.5 games back of Division winner and eventual Triple-A National Champion Scranton/Wilkes- Barre. Rochester became the first International League team to win at least 80 games and not make the playoffs since the 2002 Ottawa Lynx finished 80-61. The club also became the first Red Wings team to win at least 80 games and not make the playoffs since the Governors' Cup format began in 1933.

- Six different Wings hit double-digit homers with Rochester, including Kennys Vargas (15), Daniel Palka (13), Tommy Field (11) and ByungHo Park (10), who are all on the Opening Day roster. The Red Wings tied with Columbus for the International League lead with 129 home runs, the first Wings team to lead the league in home runs since 1988.

- Rochester had three pitchers win at least 10 wins including Jason Wheeler (11) and Jose Berrios (10), who are on the Opening Day roster. The last time the Red Wings had three pitchers with at least 10 wins in a single season was Julio DePaula (12), Brian Duensing (11) and IL Most Valuable Pitcher Kevin Slowey (10) in 2007. - The Red Wings finished 39-33 away from Frontier Field, the best road record since the 1990 Rochester club finished 46-26.

- 103 of Rochester's 144 games were started by left-handed pitchers.

- Rochester finished at least 10 games over .500 for the fourth consecutive year, the first time that's happened since legendary manager Joe Altobelli's clubs from 1973-76. The Red Wings are the only club in the International League to be over .500 each season since 2013.

