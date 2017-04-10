April 10, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers, parent club of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have returned on loan defenseman Robert Hagg and goaltender Anthony Stolarz to Lehigh Valley.
A 22-year-old blueliner from Uppsala, Sweden, Hagg is in the midst of his third professional season and has tallied seven goals, eight assists and 15 points in 56 games with the Phantoms this year. He appeared in his 200th career AHL outing Saturday and has compiled 16 goals, 34 assists, 50 points and 142 penalty minutes during that time.
A second-round selection (#41 overall) by Philadelphia in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Hagg made his NHL debut Sunday in Philadelphia's 4-3 shootout setback to the Carolina Hurricanes.
A 23-year-old goaltender from Jackson, New Jersey, Stolarz in his third professional campaign and has compiled an 18-9-0 mark this season to go along with a 2.92 goals-against average and 0.911 save percentage. In 106 career appearances with Lehigh Valley, he's amassed a 48-40-11 overall record with the Phantoms.
Lehigh Valley continues its push towards the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs this Wednesday when the Phantoms invade Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for a 7:05 p.m. clash with the Penguins. Lehigh Valley will secure a postseason berth with a win or overtime/shootout loss at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
For the latest Phantoms news, visit www.phantomshockey.com or follow the team on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/lehighvalleyphantoms), Twitter ( @lvphantoms), Instagram ( @lehighvalleyphantoms) and Snapchat (lvphantoms).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2017
- 'canes Reassign Tolchinsky To Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Robert Hagg and Anthony Stolarz Returned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Comets Shutout for Second Straight Night - Utica Comets
- Griffins Earn Late Point, Fall to Monsters in Shootout - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Come up Short in 4-3 Loss to Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Latta Extends Point Streak as Hogs Fall 3-1 - Rockford IceHogs
- Rittich's 47-Save Performance Earns Heat Crucial Point - Stockton Heat
- Admirals Earn Point in OT Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wild Sinks Admirals in OT 3-2 - Iowa Wild
- Binnington, Wolves Boost Lead in Central Division - Chicago Wolves
- Hannikainen Hoists Cleveland to 4-3 Shootout - Cleveland Monsters
- Bridgeport Sound Tigers 3, Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Secures 2016-17 Atlantic Divsion - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins