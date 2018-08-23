Robbie Baillargeon Back for 2018-19

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has agreed to terms with forward Robbie Baillargeon for the 2018-19 season.

Baillargeon (buh-LAR-juh-RON), 24, was acquired from the South Carolina Stingrays on March 8 in exchange for future considerations, and produced four assists and six penalty minutes in eight games with the Solar Bears. In six postseason contests, the 6-foot, 175-pound forward tacked on another assist and two penalty minutes. His lone playoff assist came on Jean Dupuy's overtime goal in Game 4 of the South Division Semifinals that sent the Solar Bears to the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

"We're looking forward to Robbie taking the next step in his development," Solar Bears head coach and general manager Drake Berehowsky said. "We think he can grow into one of our more productive forwards this season."

In 29 total pro games between Orlando and South Carolina, Baillargeon has generated 13 assists and 14 penalty minutes.

"I'm excited to be coming back to Orlando," Baillargeon said. "Although I joined the team late last season, I really enjoyed my time with the Solar Bears, and I can't wait to come back down and get started this October."

Prior to turning pro, the Enfield, Connecticut native completed his collegiate career at Arizona State University, where he played as a graduate student transfer for the Sun Devils for the 2016-17 season. Baillargeon played in 28 games and tyed for the team lead in scoring with 21 points (9g-12a). Baillargeon played three seasons from 2013-16 as an undergraduate for Boston University, helping lead the Terriers to a Hockey East championship and an appearance in the NCAA Frozen Four title game in 2015. Baillargeon suited up for 101 games and registered 55 points (19g-36a) while at B.U.

Baillargeon also played two seasons of junior hockey in the United States Hockey League with the Indiana Ice and Omaha Lancers, notching 89 points (32g-57a) and 84 penalty minutes over 109 games.

Baillargeon was a fifth-round selection (#136 overall) of the Ottawa Senators in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

