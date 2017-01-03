Roanoke's Tyler Gjurich Named Bauer Player of the Week

January 3, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced Tyler Gjurich of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs is the Bauer Player of the Week for December 26-January 1.

Gjurich scored four goals, added a pair of assists and was +4 in helping the Rail Yard Dawgs take four of a possible six points last week despite playing two men short due to injuries and callups. This is the second time Gjurich has been honored this season, having captured the award for the week of October 24-30. On Tuesday, the Hatfield, PA native scored the game-tying goal in the second period and added an assist as Roanoke dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to Fayetteville. Gjurich came back on Friday with a two-goal, one-assist performance in the Dawgs' 3-2 overtime win over Macon, handing the Mayhem just their second road loss of the season. After scoring with the man advantage in the first period, Gjurich tallied the game-winning, power play goal 3:13 into overtime to give Roanoke the win. Gjurich closed out the week on Saturday by scoring just 39 seconds into the game, though Roanoke eventually dropped a 4-3 decision to Knoxville in overtime.

Gjurich currently leads the Rail Yard Dawgs in scoring, posting 10 goals and nine assists in 21 games.

Last season, Gjurich was named the Federal Hockey League's Most Valuable Player after recording 50 goals and 50 assists in just 49 games with Danbury. In 2012-13, his final junior season before turning pro, Gjurich scored 53 goals in 53 games for the Buffalo Jr. Sabres of the Ontario Junior Hockey League.

Also Nominated: Brandon Jaeger, Columbus (0-2-0, 4.45 gaa, .882 save%), Justin MacDonald, Evans- ville (2 gp, 2g, 1a), Graeme Strukoff, Fayetteville (3 gp, 5 shots), John Clewlow, Huntsville (3 gp, 3g, 2a, +7, hat trick, gwg), Berkley Scott, Knoxville (3 gp, 1g, 3a, 1 gwg), Troy Passingham, Macon (1-0-0, 1.00 gaa, 28 saves), Cullen Bradshaw, Mississippi (3 gp, 1g, 2a), Louis Belisle, Pensacola (3 gp, 3g, 3a, +2, 1 ppg) and Dakota Klecha, Peoria (2 gp, 2a) ###

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.