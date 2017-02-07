Roanoke's Ryan De Melo Named Bauer Player of the Week

February 7, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced Ryan de Melo of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs is the Bauer Player of the Week for January 30-February 5.

de Melo went 2-0-0, stopping 98 of 103 shots faced, as the Rail Yard Dawgs trav- eled to Pensacola and swept a pair of games with the Ice Flyers.

On Friday, the Brampton, ON native stopped 37 of 40 shots as Roanoke rallied from a two-goal deficit with less than three minutes remaining in the third period by scoring twice with the extra attacker. The Dawgs then scored just seven seconds into overtime, setting a new SPHL record, and defeated Pensacola 4-3. de Melo etched his own name into the record books the following night, making 61 saves in a 3-2 win over the Ice Flyers. His 61 saves were the fourth-most in league history as Pensacola tripled Roanoke in shots, 63- 21. de Melo made 20 saves in the first, 18 in the second and 23 in the third period, allowing only one goal in each of the first two periods.

Now in his second professional season, de Melo was selected 11th overall by Roanoke in the 2016 ex- pansion draft and has won three straight starts to improve his record to 8-10-3. Before turning pro, de Melo played four seasons at Elmira College where he was named the 2013-14 ECAC West Tournament's Most Outstanding Player, stopping 34 shots in Elmira's 5-2 win over Utica in the ECAC West Champi- onship.

Also Nominated: Petr Senkerik, Columbus (3 gp, 1g, 4a, +4), Bobby Chaumont, Fayetteville (3 gp, 4g, 2a, +7, gwg), Tyler French, Huntsville (1 gp, 2a), Robbie Donahoe, Knoxville (2 gp, 2g, 1a, 2 ppg), Collin MacDonald, Macon (1 gp, 1g, 2a, gwg), Peter Di Salvo, Mississippi (1-0-0, 2 ga, 30 saves), Josh Cousineau, Pensacola (2 gp, 1g) and Donald Olivieri, Peoria (2 gp, 3g, hat trick, gwg) ###

