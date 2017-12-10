Roanoke goaltender makes 50 saves in winning effort

News Release

BARONE, RAIL YARD DAWGS HALT MARKSMEN IN SHOOTOUT, 2-1

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Brad Barone made 50 saves, Mathias Tellstrom scored his first professional goal and the Rail Yard Dawgs bested the Fayetteville Marksmen in a shootout, 2-1, Friday night at the Crown Coliseum.

After a first period that saw nothing on the scoreboard, Roanoke came out of the gates quickly in the second. Steve Mele carried the puck through center and fired a shot on net from the high slot. Kent Patterson made the initial save but Tellstrom corralled the rebound and flung it past Patterson to put the Dawgs on top, 1-0. It was his first goal as a pro as well as his first professional point.

Fayetteville fought back later in the period while working on a power play. Bryan Dallaire put the puck toward the net and John Schiavo gathered it in front. He fired one on net that Barone stopped but Kyle McNeil was able to reach out and backhand the rebound home to tie it at one.

The Marksmen kept the pressure up for the remainder of the period but Roanoke's goaltender stood tall in net. Barone faced a total of 17 shots in the period and stopped 16 of them. Fayetteville kept the heat on in the third, putting 16 shots on Barone's net. He stopped all of those as well and the Dawgs and Marksmen finished regulation tied at one.

Neither team was able to break through in overtime either so for the first time in seven trips to OT, the Dawgs needed a shootout to decide the winner. After Jamie Hill scored in the first round for the Marksmen, Barone stopped the next four shots he faced. Meanwhile, Colin Murray and Zach Tatrn cashed in on their chances and Roanoke came away with the extra point.

Barone's 50 saves were a season high for Rail Yard Dawgs goaltenders. Roanoke improved to 5-7-2 with the win while Fayetteville dropped to 4-9-4. The Rail Yard Dawgs and the Marksmen will complete the home-and-home set Saturday night in Roanoke. Puck drop for the Rail Yard Dawgs Weiner Dawg Race game is scheduled for 7:05 PM at the Berglund Center.

