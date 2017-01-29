Roanoke Falls Short in Pensacola, 4-2

PENSACOLA, FL - Two goals from Travis Armstrong and 43 saves by James Kruger were not enough as the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs were defeated by the Pensacola Ice Flyers, 4-2, Sunday night at the Pensacola Bay Center.

Roanoke opened the scoring just shy of the halfway point in the opening period. Massimo Lamacchia led a 2-on-1 rush with Armstrong. He sped toward the net and saucered a pass to Armstrong who was charging for the back post. Armstrong got his stick down and redirected the puck past Matt Zenzola to give the Dawgs a 1-0 lead.

Pensacola countered just four minutes later. John Gustafsson fired a pass to the back post where Evan Moore was waiting. He rammed the puck past the lunging Kruger, tying the game at one.

The Ice Flyers took the lead early in the second when Patrick Megannety fired a puck on Kruger's net from a sharp angle on the left wing. Kruger made the initial save but left a loose rebound that Corey Banfield stuffed into the net to make it 2-1 Pensacola.

They extended the advantage later in the frame when the Ice Flyer offense cycled the puck and eventually found Moore just beyond the left faceoff circle. He fired a wrist shot that navigated traffic and beat Kruger, extending the advantage to 3-1.

Roanoke got one back late in the second however when Armstrong fished the puck out of a scrum behind the net. He played it to Michael Turner who found Daniel Vernace for a shot in the slot. Zenzola made the save but Armstrong was waiting on the doorstep and chipped in the rebound to cut the deficit to 3-2.

The Dawgs would have their chances in the third but could not crack Zenzola. Pensacola cashed in for an insurance goal with two minutes remaining in the third. Banfield set up Josh Harris with a slick pass in front and Harris tucked it in to extend the Ice Flyers advantage to 4-2.

Armstrong finished with two goals and Kruger recorded 43 saves in the loss. The Rail Yard Dawgs were out-shot, 47-25.

Roanoke fell to 10-17-5 with the loss while Pensacola improved to 12-13-5. The Rail Yard Dawgs will return to action on Friday, again against the Ice Flyers. Puck drop in Pensacola is scheduled for 8:05 PM EST.

POSTGAME NOTES: Travis Armstrong was returned from loan to the ECHL's Manchester Monarchs prior to the game...Armstrong recorded the first two-goal game of his professional career...Roanoke is halfway through a stretch of six consecutive games on the road. The Rail Yard Dawgs will not play again on Berglund Center ice until hosting the Macon Mayhem on February, 11.

