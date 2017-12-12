Roanoke Edged by Mississippi in Overtime, 4-3

News Release

SOUTHAVEN, MS - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs were forced to settle for one point as they were defeated in overtime by the Mississippi RiverKings, 4-3, at the Landers Center.

With the game tied at three at the end of regulation, the Dawgs entered overtime for the sixth time in their 13 games this season. The teams exchanged chances in the opening minute before Mississippi worked the puck over the line on the right wing side. Ryan Marcuz evaded a poke check and created a 2-on-0 in tight with Dillan Fox. He teed up Fox for a one-timer that Ryan de Melo got a piece of but was unable to keep out of the net. Mississippi lit the lamp and took the extra point by a final of 4-3.

The RiverKings struck first in the game on a goal from Daniel Tedesco just 1:45 into the first period. Roanoke would fight back late in the opening frame however. Phil Bronner muscled his way to a loose puck in front of the net. He chipped it over Tyler Green's shoulder and put the Dawgs on the board. Roanoke took a lead into the first intermission thanks to the efforts of Mike Moroso. In the final minute of the first, Moroso took a pass from Paul Russell and sped over the blue line. He fired a wrist shot on net that darted past Green to give the Dawgs a 2-1 advantage. The Rail Yard Dawgs extended that advantage in the second period as Dmytro Babenko kept the puck in on a clearing attempt. He spun and threw the puck toward Green, who blocked it but failed to cover. Steve Mele charged the net and poked it in, pushing the Dawgs lead to 3-1.

Mississippi would get one back later in the period as Marcuz's shot deflected off a Dawgs defenseman and past de Melo to make it 3-2. The RiverKings tied the game in the third on a Fox wraparound goal. Bronner, Moroso and Mele each scored for the Rail Yard Dawgs and de Melo took the loss after making 36 saves on 40 shots. Roanoke is now 4-2 in games that need to be decided in overtime.

The Rail Yard Dawgs record moved to 4-7-2 in the overtime loss while Mississippi improved to 10-3-0.

