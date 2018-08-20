Roadrunners Single Game Tickets on Sale Next Monday

August 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that single game tickets for the upcoming 2018-19 season will go on sale to the general public next Monday, August 27 at 10 a.m.

Pricing for Roadrunners single game tickets for the 2018-19 season starts at only $16 and can be purchased at the Tucson Convention Center box office or online at Ticketmaster.com. Complete ticket pricing information for all single game tickets and savings on groups of 10 or more is available on TucsonRoadrunners.com.

In addition, full season, half season, partial season, flex packs and the Sentinel Peak Summer Sizzler are all on sale now. All packages come at a significant savings off the gate ticket price.

The third season of hockey in the Old Pueblo begins on Saturday, October 6 at 7:05 p.m. when the San Diego Gulls come to town for the first game of the campaign's I-8 Border Rivalry series. Other featured home games include:

October 19: The Rockford IceHogs (affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks) make their first trip to Tucson.

November 9: The San Jose Barracuda visit the Old Pueblo for the first time since the first round of the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs.

December 11: The expansion Colorado Eagles make their inaugural landing in Arizona.

January 11: Chicago's Wolves return to Tucson once again.

January 21: Champions of the Western Conference, the Roadrunners seek revenge on the Texas Stars. (Martin Luther King Jr. Day Game)

March 24: The only Sunday contest of the season at Tucson Arena, the new-look San Jose Barracuda are in town.

April 13: Just like last season, the team will end the regular season with a pair of games against the San Diego Gulls (I-8 Border Rivalry Game).

To purchase your ticket package today, call 866-774-6253, visit the club at 175 W Broadway Blvd or TucsonRoadrunners.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.