Road Watch Party Tonight at Savoy Lounge

January 25, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs are hosting an official Road Watch Party at Savoy Lounge (3929 Broadway #14) during tonight's game at the San Antonio Rampage at 7 p.m.

Fans are invited to attend tonight's party for the chance to win several great door prizes while watching live coverage of the IceHogs road game. Prizes at tonight's event include several autographed posters, tickets to the Hogs' upcoming home game on Friday, Jan. 17 (vs. Iowa Wild), IceHogs cooler backpacks (compliments of Bud Light), fleece blankets, team bomber hats and IceHogs youth jerseys.

Fans can register to win these special prizes in-person at Savoy Lounge beginning at 6:45 p.m., and each prize will then be raffled off during tonight's game against the Rampage.

In addition, members of the Mountain Dew Ice Crew will be on-hand with IceHogs and NHL trivia for guests in attendance. Fans can partake in the multi-round trivia contest to win additional prizes while also enjoying the many food and drink options offered by Savoy Lounge.

For more information on tonight's watch party contact the IceHogs front office at (815) 986-6465.

Next Home Game: Friday, January 27 vs. the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. The first 1,000 fans 21 years and older will receive a cooler backpack courtesy of Bud Light. A Blue Flame Lounge Pre-Game Party will kick off Friday night at 5:15 p.m. and includes free appetizers and happy-hour specials. The meeting marks the fifth matchup of the season with Rockford going 2-1-1-0 thus far in the series.

