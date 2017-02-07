Road Trip Ends Tonight at Missouri

Independence, MO- Wichita closes out a six-game road trip against the Missouri Mavericks. Get ready for the match-up with this Wichita Brewing Company Game Day Capsule:

TODAY'S MATCH-UP

Wichita at Missouri - 7:05 p.m. CST, Silverstein Eye Center Arena, Independence, MO

WICHITA

HOME: 9-13-0-0

AWAY: 6-10-2-1

OVERALL: 15-23-2-1

Last 10: 3-6-1-0

Streak: 0-4-1-0

Rank: 6th, Central Division, 33 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Vincent Arseneau, 12

Assists: Matt DeBlouw, 15

Points: Matt DeBlouw, 25

+/-: David Friedmann, +3

PIM: James Melindy, 95

MISSOURI

HOME: 12-8-0-2

AWAY: 8-11-2-3

OVERALL: 20-19-2-5

Last 10: 7-2-0-1

Streak: 2-0-0-0

Rank: 6th, Mountain Division, 47 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Dane Fox, Darren Nowick, 18

Assists: Dane Fox, 29

Points: Dane Fox, 47

+/-: Kevin Tansey, Carter Verhaeghe, +9

PIM: Tyler Elbrecht, 104

SEASON-SERIES

Oct. 21 INTRUST 4-1, W

Dec. 11 INTRUST 4-3, W

Dec. 23 INTRUST 4-0, L

Jan. 6 Silverstein 5-4, L (OT)

Jan. 7 Silverstein 4-2, W

Jan. 14 INTRUST 7-5, W

Feb. 3 Silverstein 4-2, L

Feb. 4 Silverstein 7-6, L (OT)

Feb. 7 Silverstein 7:05 p.m.

Wichita is 4-2-2-0 vs. Missouri

HEAD TO HEAD - This is the ninth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Mavericks. All-time, Wichita is 41-36-6 against Missouri and 17-18-5 on the road in the series.

TODAY - Wichita finishes their six-game road trip tonight at Silverstein Eye Center Arena. This is the third-straight meeting between the Thunder and the Mavericks. Wichita lost on Friday night by the final of 4-2 and fell in overtime on Saturday night by the final of 7-6. Missouri is three points shy of fifth place in the Mountain Division with 47 while the Thunder sit in sixth place in the Central Division with 33 points. Carter Verhaeghe leads the Mavericks with 10 points (4g, 6a) in five games against Wichita. Darren Nowick has eight points (5g, 3a) in eight games against the Thunder. Zach O'Brien leads Wichita with 10 points (3g, 7a) in four games against the Mavericks.

200 - Ian Lowe added an assist on Saturday night, moving him into seventh place all-time in franchise history with 198 points. He needs two more to reach 200, which would make him just the sixth player inteam history to reach that mark. He needs one more to tie Jim McGeough in sixth place with 199 points.

OB - Zach O'Brien had a terrific weekend for the Thunder. He scored on Friday night and added four points on Saturday. The St. John's, Newfoundland native has points in three-straight games (2g, 4a) and 14 points in 12 games since signing with the Thunder.

HEY ROOK - Matt DeBlouw recorded his second multi-goal game of his career on Saturday night. He fired a wrist shot near the face-off circle that beat Eamon McAdam in the second period and tied the game in the third with a power play goal that he banked off of McAdam from behind the goal line. DeBlouw leads the Thunder with 25 points (10g, 15a).

SHOOTING GALLERY - Wichita fired a season-high 53 shots on net on Saturday night. The last time the Thunder had 50 or more was on January 14th against Missouri at INTRUST Bank Arena. Wichita outshot the Mavericks 92-53 over the weekend.

PAST REGULATION - Wichita and Missouri have played past regulation 16 times in the all-time series. Wichita is 5-3 in games decided in overtime against the Mavericks and 5-3 in games decided in a shootout. At home, the Thunder are 3-0 in OT and 0-1 in the shootout against Missouri. On the road, the Thunder are 2-3 in overtime and 5-2 in a shootout. The Mavericks have won both meetings this season that were decided in overtime and both came at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

NEXT ON THE LIST - Head Coach Malcolm Cameron is closing in on another milestone. He sits at 332 wins in the ECHL and needs one more victory to pass Frank Anzalone for sixth place all-time. He is also close to moving into ninth place all-time in games coached in league history with 596. He would pass Nick Vitucci, who has coached 604 games.

THUNDERBOLTS... Jamie Doornbosch had a career-high three assists on Saturday night...Vincent Arseneau is tied for the league-lead with five shorthanded points and leads the league with four shorthanded goals...Wichita is second in the league in shorthanded goals (11)...Wichita is third in the league in penalty minutes per game (18.63)...Wichita is 10-2-1-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 5-7-0-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 7-7-1-0 when outshooting its opponent...

MISSOURI NOTES - Dane Fox leads the Mavericks with 47 points (18g, 29a), first in the league in shots (233) and is tied for second the league in minor penalties (33)...Missouri is 7-2-0-1 in their last 10 games...

AROUND THE ECHL - There are two other games today in the ECHL. South Carolina goes to Adirondack. Orlando travels to Atlanta.

UP NEXT - Wichita returns home on Wednesday night to start a six-game home stand against Colorado at 7:05 p.m.

