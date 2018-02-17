Road Trip Continues against Rocket

February 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Toronto Marlies are headed to Laval on Saturday night, looking to bounce back from a 3-1 loss in Belleville yesterday evening.

Last night's result was the Marlies first regulation loss of 2018 and they will hope to respond against the Rocket.

Following the game in Belleville, head coach Sheldon Keefe'e message was simple. "We just have to find a way to dig in and be better here."

It's the seventh meeting of the season between the Marlies (27-12-0-1) and Rocket (19-25-6-2). The Marlies are currently leading the season series with five wins and just one loss to Laval.

The last time the two sides played, two weeks ago in Toronto, the Marlies ran away with a 7-1 victory. They'll hope to have the offense firing again tonight.

Chris Mueller and Kerby Rychel have been driving the offense against Laval this season, as they've combined for 16 points in the six games so far.

Mueller has three goals and five assists while Rychel has scored once and collected seven helpers.

Andreas Johnsson, who leads the Marlies overall with 22 goals and 43 points, is averaging over a point-per-game against Laval with five goals and an assist in five games played.

At the other end, Laval are also coming off a loss last night as they fell 6-3 to the Hershey Bears.

Niki Petti has two goals and an assist, leading Laval in scoring against the Marlies. Chris Terry has 20 goals and 43 points overall on the season as he leads the Rocket's offense in both categories.

Special teams could be an important factor in tonight's game as the Marlies power play has clicked against Laval. Despite converting 15.8% of chances overall on the season, Toronto is 9-for-32 (28.1%) on the man advantage against the Rocket.

They have also given up just one goal while shorthanded despite giving up 21 power play opportunities.

Puck drop for tonight's game is scheduled for 7:00 and fans can tune in on AHL Live or Marlies Radio.

Follow us on Twitter for pre- and post-game coverage, as well as live updates from Place Bell.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.