Road Trip Begins on a High Note; Tourists Take Win

News Release

GREENVILLE-- The Asheville Tourists snapped a six game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the Greenville Drive on Monday night. The Tourists used a four-run fourth inning to take control of the game and the pitching held the Drive at bay with an exceptional effort.

Greenville plated one in the bottom of the first inning; however, Asheville's starting pitcher, Breiling Eusebio, buckled down after that. Eusebio kept the Drive scoreless over the next five frames and notched his third win of the season.

Bryan Mata started for the Drive and was dominant for the first three innings. In the fourth, Mata fell apart. After a walk and a hit-by-pitch, Manny Melendez hit a two-run triple to give the Tourists a 2-1 lead. Max George drove in Melendez with an RBI groundout and Carlos Herrera added a run scoring single later in the inning.

George made it 5-1 with a solo Home Run in the sixth. The long ball was George's 11th of the season and second in as many games. Greenville plated one in the bottom of the eighth but Reid Humphreys made sure there would be no drama in the ninth. Asheville's closer retired all three of the batters he faced to earn his seventh save of the season.

Herrera finished 3-for-5 while George, Vince Fernandez and Brian Serven all reached base twice. Eusebio has now made three consecutive starts in which he has limited the opposition to only one run. The series continues on Tuesday night with a 7:05pm first pitch at Fluor Field.

