Rivets Add Texas Tech Pair Guns Up Rivets!

December 21, 2016 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rockford Rivets News Release





LOVES PARK, Ill. - Texas Tech University hitters produced two of the three highest batting averages, as well as lineup flexibility, on the first Rockford Rivets roster. Rivets manager Brian Smith anticipates more versatility with his newest Red Raiders.

The Rivets announced Wednesday that they have signed freshman infielders Brian Klein and Trevor Paradoski to spend the summer in the Northwoods League.

Klein, from Timber Creek High School in Ft. Worth, could see action at second base, shortstop or third base. He hit .395 in his final high-school season.

"Brian can really swing it," Smith said. "He got some work all over the infield this fall.We will have some fun moving Brian around the infield to get his at-bats.We really look forward to adding another left-handed hitting infielder to our lineup. We had two exciting Red Raiders last year and can only hope that Brian and Trevor can provide the same type of enthusiasm to this year's ballclub."

Paradoski was a second-team All-State pick as a senior at Lubbock Coronado High. He hit .447 last spring.

Smith said Paradoski could see action in the outfield as well as at short, second and third.

"Trevor is another middle infielder we signed to add some flexibility with our lineup," Smith said. "Trevor has the tools to play all over the field and we are going to utilize his athleticism to give us more options offensively. The Texas Tech hitters all have a solid approach at the plate and we expect big things from Trevor this summer."

Last season, Ryan Long hit .331 and Hunter Hargrove batted .306 for the Rivets after each reached the College World Series with the Red Raiders.

In the 2016 MLB Draft, five first-round picks and one-sixth of all selections had NWL experience.

The Rivets' season begins May 30 at Kalamazoo. The home opener is at 6:35 p.m. June 2 against the Wisconsin Woodchucks. The Rivets are offering a $50 four-game pack that includes a replica Rivets jersey, tickets to four select games and all-you-can-eat food (burgers, brats, hot dogs, grilled chicken, popcorn and fountain soda) for the following dates: Friday, June 2; Saturday, June 24; Friday, July 14; Friday, July 28. The four-pack can be purchased only by calling the Rivets at 815.240.4159 or in person at the Rivets Stadium box office. There are a limited number of jerseys available, so don't wait to order this four-pack.

The Rockford Rivets are a member of the finest developmental league for elite college baseball players, the Northwoods League, which will play its 24th season of summer collegiate baseball in 2017. The Northwoods League is the largest organized baseball league in the world with 20 teams, drawing significantly more fans, in a friendly ballpark experience, than any league of its kind. A valuable training ground for coaches, umpires and front office staff, 160Northwoods League players have advanced to Major League Baseball, including two-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer (Washington Nationals), two-time World Champion Ben Zobrist (Chicago Cubs) and MLB All-Stars Chris Sale (Chicago White Sox), Jordan Zimmermann (Detroit Tigers), Curtis Granderson (New York Mets) and Lucas Duda (Mets). All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website, NorthwoodsLeague.com.

Rockford Rivets Baseball

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Northwoods League Stories from December 21, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.