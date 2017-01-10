Rivets Add NIU Player

January 10, 2017 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rockford Rivets News Release





LOVES PARK, Ill. - A new face in DeKalb is planned to be a familiar one in Rivets Stadium this summer.

The Rockford Rivets announced on Tuesday that they have signed Northern Illinois University catcher Mike Roberson for the Northwoods League season. Roberson, a 21-year-old Chicagoland native, is a transfer from Mesa Community College.

"Mike is expected to be the No. 1 catcher at NIU," said Rivets manager Brian Smith, a Northern alumnus and former captain. "He is transferring in after having a lot of success in junior college. The NIU coaching staff has a lot of confidence in this kid. We are hoping that Mike can bring in a veteran attitude to a young offensive group."

Last year at MCC, Roberson hit .291 with two home runs and 35 RBI. He committed just four errors and had a .975 fielding percentage.

Roberson is returning to the Mid-American Conference. After graduation from Bartlett High School, he appeared in seven games as a freshman at Ball State and was 0-for-8.

The Rivets' season begins May 30 at Kalamazoo. The home opener is at 6:35 p.m. June 2 against the Wisconsin Woodchucks. The Rivets are offering a $50 four-game pack that includes a replica Rivets jersey, tickets to four select games and all-you-can-eat food (burgers, brats, hot dogs, grilled chicken, popcorn and fountain soda) for the following dates: Friday, June 2; Saturday, June 24; Friday, July 14; Friday, July 28. The four-pack can be purchased only by calling the Rivets at 815.240.4159 or in person at the Rivets Stadium box office. There are a limited number of jerseys available, so don't wait to order this four-pack.

