Rivermen Game Notes vs Mississippi

NO SHORTIE, NO PROBLEM

Peoria's lone goal in last Friday's loss at Evansville came from winger Alec Hagaman, his fourth of the season and his first goal this year at even strength. Hagaman's previous three tallies came with Peoria short-handed. Hagaman currently leads the SPHL in short-handed goals and his three SHG are more than all but one other SPHL team (Knoxville).

STREAKING TOWARDS HOME

Rivermen winger Cody Dion enters play tonight with a point or more in each of his last seven home games, dating back to a goal in Peoria's November 4 win over Pensacola. Over his last seven home games, the Colorado Springs, CO native has notched seven goals and three assists, including his first SPHL hat trick against Evansville last Saturday.

THE GRASS IS ALWAYS GREENER

Tonight's game marks the return to the Rivermen line up of 2015-16 SPHL defenseman of the year Brandon Greenside. Greenside was activated by the Rivermen from injured reserve this week after theLondon, Ontario native signed a contract with Peoria in late November and served a four-game suspension for his involvement in a postgame altercation at the end of last season's President's Cup Finals. Last season with the Rivermen, Greenside led all SPHL defenseman with 37 points, including 31 assists, and he paced all SPHL skaters with a +31 rating.

NOT SO SPECIAL TEAMS

The Rivermen enter play tonight one for their last 37 power plays, after they snapped an 0-for-34 skid with a man-advantage goal December 17 against Evansville. Peoria was 0-for-2 last Friday at the Ford Center, and have only one power-play goal since Cody Dion's marker November 12 against Huntsville. The Rivermen power-play unit comes in ranked ninth in the 10-team SPHL at 10.8%.

WHAT'S AHEAD

After tonight's game the Rivermen and RiverKings will rematch tomorrow night at Carver Arena, then they will square off twice next Friday and Saturday night in Southaven, Mississippi. After those games, the Rivermen will return home for a three-game weekend, hosting the first-place Macon Mayhem January 13 & 14 before finishing the weekend against the Evansville Thunderbolts Sunday, January 15, at 3:05.

2162175146050OVERTIME WOES CONTINUE

The Rivermen come into this weekend's games against the RiverKings after falling in overtime at Evansville last Friday, 2-1, at the Ford Center. The loss is Peoria's sixth in eight games this year decided after regulation. The Rivermen have not won an overtime game since Maxime St-Cyr notched a hat trick in his Rivermen debut, leading Peoria to an OT victory at Knoxville November 18. Before that, Peoria's only overtime win came November 5 at Carver Arena against Pensacola.

ROLLING ON THE RIVER

Tonight marks the second of nine meetings between the Rivermen and RiverKings this season, and the first at Carver Arena. Last month the RiverKings took the first meeting of the year in overtime at Landers Center, and after this weekend the Rivermen and RiverKings will square off twice in Southaven next Friday and Saturday. After that, the RiverKings will host Peoria on January 27 before the RiverKings travel back to Peoria for a pair of games February 3 & 4. After that, the teams will conclude their season series and regular season schedule with a game in Mississippi April 7.

SCOUTING THE RIVERKINGS

The RiverKings enter play tonight in third place in the SPHL standings at 30 points, four points ahead of fourth-place Peoria. The Kings have lost their last two games, falling 4-3 in overtime at Knoxville on Tuesday after dropping a 4-3 regulation decision at home against Huntsville last Friday. Mississippi is paced in scoring this season by center Cullen Bradshaw, who has posted 10 goals and assisted on 16 others in just 22 games. In net, the RiverKings are led by Peter DiSalvo, who has recorded a 2.77 GAA, going 7-2-0 in nine outings this season.

A FAMILIAR FOE

The RiverKings enter play tonight with a pair for former Rivermen on their roster. Mississippi winger Alexander Taluien began the season with Peoria before he was released and joined FHL Danbury. In three games with Mississippi, Taulien has recorded one assist and is a -2. RiverKings defenseman Joe Sova also started this season with Peoria, skating in 7 games before the Rivermen traded the veteran blueliner to Mississippi, where he has notched three goals and five assists in 15 games, in exchange for defenseman Don Olivieri, who has logged two goals and four assists in 13 games since joining the Rivermen.

