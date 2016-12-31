Rivermen Game Notes vs Mississippi December 31, 2016

STREAKING INTO THE NEW YEAR

Last night's game-winning goal in Peoria's 3-1 win was scored by winger Cody Dion, giving him a point or more in each of his last eight home games, dating back to a November 4 victory over Pensacola. The Colorado Springs, CO native enters play tonight leading the Rivermen with 10 goals and is tied with Dakota Klecha for the team lead with 16 points and three game-winning goals.

OH CAPTAIN, MY CAPTAIN

Last night's victory also included two assists for Rivermen captain Dan Bremner, his second two-assist performance in his last three games. The Sarnia, Ontario native has posted four goals and nine assists in 17 games, leading the team with a +11 rating, and the veteran left winger has added 35 penalty minutes.

ONWARD TO GREENER PASTURES

Last night's Rivermen victory included 25 saves on 26 shots from Tyler Green to earn the win in goal, his first victory between the pipes since an 8-2 win against Evansville November 25. The start was Green's first since an overtime loss at Columbus on December 3, and the Noblesville, Indiana native leads the Rivermen with a 2.24 GAA and a .920 save percentage to go with a 6-1-3 record in 11 games this season.

NOT SO SPECIAL TEAMS

The Rivermen enter play tonight one for their last 39 power plays, after they snapped an 0-for-34 skid with a man-advantage goal December 17 against Evansville. Peoria was 0-for-2 last Friday at the Ford Center, and 0-for-2 again last night. Peoria has scored only one power-play goal since a November 12 loss to Huntsville. The Rivermen power-play unit comes in ranked ninth in the 10-team SPHL at 10.5%.

WHAT'S AHEAD

After tonight's game the Rivermen and RiverKings will rematch tomorrow night at Carver Arena, then they will square off twice next Friday and Saturday night in Southaven, Mississippi. After those games, the Rivermen will return home for a three-game weekend, hosting the first-place Macon Mayhem January 13 & 14 before finishing the weekend against the Evansville Thunderbolts Sunday, January 15, at 3:05.

2162175146050FORGING AHEAD

The Rivermen enter tonight's rematch with Mississippi after capturing a 3-1 victory at Carver Arena last night. The win is Peoria's third in their last four games, and the first victory in net for Tyler Green since he beat Evansville 8-2 on November 25.

ROLLING ON THE RIVER

Tonight marks the third of nine meetings between the Rivermen and RiverKings this season, and the second at Carver Arena. Last month the RiverKings took the first meeting of the year in overtime at Landers Center, and after tonight the Rivermen and RiverKings will square off twice in Southaven next Friday and Saturday. After that, the RiverKings will host Peoria on January 27 before the RiverKings travel back to Peoria for a pair of games February 3 & 4. After that, the teams will conclude their season series and regular season schedule with a game in Mississippi April 7.

SCOUTING THE RIVERKINGS

The RiverKings enter play tonight in third place in the SPHL standings at 30 points, just two points ahead of fourth-place Peoria. The Kings have lost their last three games, including last night's affair, falling 4-3 in overtime at Knoxville on Tuesday after dropping a 4-3 regulation decision at home against Huntsville last Friday. Mississippi is paced in scoring this season by center Cullen Bradshaw, who has posted 10 goals and assisted on 16 others in just 23 games to lead the SPHL in point production. In net, the RiverKings are led by last night's starter Brad Barone, who has logged a 6-4-2 record with a 2.71 GAA and a .905 saves rate in 13 outings.

A FAMILIAR FOE

The RiverKings enter play tonight with a pair for former Rivermen on their roster. Mississippi winger Alexander Taluien began the season with Peoria before he was released and joined FHL Danbury. In three games with Mississippi, Taulien has recorded one assist and is a -2. RiverKings defenseman Joe Sova also started this season with Peoria, skating in 7 games before the Rivermen traded the veteran blueliner to Mississippi, where he has notched three goals and five assists in 15 games, in exchange for defenseman Don Olivieri, who has logged two goals and four assists in 13 games since joining the Rivermen after posting a goal and three assists in six games for the RiverKings to start the season.

