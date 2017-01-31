RiverKings Visit MIFA

January 31, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Mississippi RiverKings News Release





SOUTHAVEN, Miss - The Mississippi RiverKings visted community partner, MIFA (Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association) on Monday, January 30 to pack meals for emergencies and participate in the Meals on Wheels program for senior citizens and families across the mid-south. MIFA, founded in 1968, annually serves 50,000 people by uniting the community through service of vunerable seniors and families in crisis.

MIFA's "Meal on Wheels" program provides hot and ready meals for nutrionally at-risk seniors (age 60 and over) due to illness or disability in Shelby County. The organization's volunteer program served 409,442 meals to 3,204 seniors in 2016. Due to this process, 98 percent of clients eat healthier foods, 96 percent of clients believe the program helps them continue to live in their homes, and 90 percent of clients believe the program improves their overall health.

The Mississippi RiverKings will honor MIFA on Faith and Family Night on Febuary, 24th at the Landers Center. A portion of ticket proceeds will go towards the organization. To volunteer for MIFA and the Meals on Wheels program, visit mifa.org. To purchase tickets for Faith and Family Night, contact ticketing manager Mandy Barefoot-McCulloch at 662-253-0172 or email: mandy@riverkings.com

About the Mississippi RiverKings

The RiverKings are supported by our community partners, season ticket holders, fans, and grants from Maddox Foundation, an independent private foundation based in Hernando, Miss. To find out more about the RiverKings, call 662-342-1755 or visit RiverKings.com.

RiverKings' mascot RiverThing helps prepare to distribute food to recipients from Meals on Wheels with Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association. © Mississippi RiverKings

The RiverKings return to the ice on February 3 and 4 for a weekend series in Peoria against the Rivermen. Catch all of the action at 7:05 p.m. on both nights at Old Style Bar-B-Q, the official away game watch party headquarters of the RiverKings. For more information, visit RiverKings.com. The RiverKings return to the Landers Center on Tuesday, February 7 at 7:30 p.m.

About the Mississippi RiverKings

The RiverKings are supported by our community partners, season ticket holders, fans, and grants from Maddox Foundation, an independent private foundation based in Hernando, Miss. To find out more about the RiverKings, call 662-342-1755 or visit RiverKings.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.