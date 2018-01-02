RiverKings Triple up Bulls, 3-1

News Release

PELHAM, Ala - A two-goal second period, including a multi-point night for Dillan Fox propels the RiverKings to their third win of the season over the Bulls.

The scoring got started early in the first period when the RiverKings struck first. Ryan Marcuz broke into the Bulls zone with a 2-on-1 opportunity and feathered a pass to Kristaps Bazevics streaking on the right-wing side. Bazevics ripped a wrist shot past Birmingham goalie Maveric Parks and the RiverKings jumped on top 1-0, only 3:20 into the game.

Nearly 10 minutes later, Birmingham bulled their way back. While battling along the wall, Bulls defenseman Phil Tesoriero slipped undetected to the left wing board and took a wide open shot which beat Tyler Green five-hole and knotted the game at one apiece.

The second period is where the RiverKings would take the lead and not let go. Seven minutes and three seconds into the middle frame and Dillan Fox would give the RiverKings the lead for good. With Ralfs Grinbergs and Stephen Phee in the penalty box serving coincidental minors, Fox took advantage of the extra ice. Fox incepted a pass just outside of the slot in front of Parks and ripped a shot past the Bulls goaltender to take the 2-1 lead. It only took 31 seconds for the RiverKings to get the insurance goal when Bryan Arneson swatted a puck out of mid-air, baseball swing style, while falling down to increase the RiverKings lead 3-1.

Thanks to some strong goaltending and stout defense, the RiverKings would keep the bulls of the scoresheet for the rest of the night, including surviving a 5-on-3 situation for a full minute, to leave Birmingham with the 3-1 win.

The RiverKings are back in action at Planters Bank Ice at Landers Center on Friday night, January 5, when the Peoria Rivermen visit Southaven for the first time. On Saturday night, the RiverKings stay home while the Fayetteville Marksmen arrive for their first time this season. For tickets to either of next weekend's games, visit riverkings.com/ticketmaster.

