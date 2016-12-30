RiverKings to Start Cell Phone Recycling Effort

December 30, 2016 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Mississippi RiverKings News Release





SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - The Mississippi RiverKings, the Mid-South's longest continually operating professional sports franchise, have announced their cell phone recycling fundraiser with The Wireless Alliance. Fans will have the chance to recycle their old unused phone at any up and coming RiverKings game or by going to the RiverKings office and by placing them in one of the labled wireless phone boxes. All proceeds from the recycling efforts will go to the RiverKings Reach Out Fund.

Originally labeled the Maddox Sports Donor Advised Fund, the RiverKings ReachOut Fund (RKRO) is housed at the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi and serves as the non-profit arm of the Mississippi RiverKings. The Fund has raised and distributed over $500,000 since it's inception in 2004. For more information about the RiverKings ReachOut Fund go to http://riverkings.com/riverkings-reachout.

