RiverKings Tie Series with 4-2 Victory in Huntsvil

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Mississippi RiverKings defeated the Huntsville Havoc 4 to 2 on Friday night in Huntsville. The win forces a decisive Game 3 in the Playoff series.

Mississippi went on the power play after Dillan Fox drew a roughing call on Huntsville's Tyler French. Mike Moran took advantage, scoring a goal off a pass from behind the net by Devin Mantha at 17:57 of the first period. Peter Di Salvo stood strong for 12 shots against, holding the 1-0 lead into the intermission.

Huntsville's Nolan Kaiser tied the game just 20 seconds into the second period with a seeing eye power play goal from the top of the left circle. The Havoc took a 2-1 lead at 14:02 when Kyle Sharkey buried his own rebound, scoring his first professional goal.

Dustin Jesseau scored while crashing the net at 15:20 of the second period. Dillan Fox then tallied off a long pass from Ryan Marcuz. The short-handed, breakaway goal gave the RiverKings a 3-2 lead at 17:27 into the frame.

Brant Sherwood added an insurance goal with 2:54 remaining in regulation. Huntsville peppered Peter Di Salvo with 14 shots on goal in the third period, but none found their way past the RiverKings goaltender. Mississippi skated away with the 4-2 win, tying the series at a game apiece.

Peter Di Salvo stopped 31 of 33 shots faced in the victory, while Huntsville's Tyler Steel saved 32 shots out of 36 on goal.

The RiverKings and Havoc will meet in Game 3 on Saturday night at the Benton H. Wilcoxon Municipal Ice Complex. The winner will face the Peoria Rivermen in the SPHL President's Cup Semi-finals.

