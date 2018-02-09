RiverKings Take Down ThunderBolts, 2-1

February 9, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Mississippi RiverKings News Release





EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Jared Rutledge turned away 34 shots and Jake Schultz netted his first professional goal as the RiverKings win their third straight downing the Thunderbolts, 2-1.

The scoring got started early in the game thanks to a heads-up play from Devin Mantha. At the 2:03 mark of the first, Mantha intercepted a pass in the offensive zone and fed a pass to Bryan Arneson waiting for it back-door, and Arneson buried it for his 8th goal of the season. Evansville would get their first and only goal of the game later in the first period on the power-play, thanks to Dylan Clarke. A shot from the point was kicked aside from Rutledge, but the rebound landed right onto Clarke's stick who found the back of the net to tie the game, 1-1.

The biggest moment of the second period game from the RiverKings goaltender Rutledge who stoned Evansville Thunderbolt Nick Lazorko on a penalty shot to keep the game tied at 1.

It wasn't until the third period that the RiverKings were able to break the scoreless tie. Pijus Rulevicius won an offensive zone draw to newcomer Ryan Salkeld who feathered a pass to Jake Schultz manning the left point. Schultz ripped a wrist-shot through the traffic in front to beat Jonah Imoo. The RiverKings held down the fort when Evansville pulled Imoo for the final minute of the game and rode to the 2-1 victory.

The win was the third straight for the RiverKings who moved to 18-17-2 on the season. Evansville would fall to 19-9-4 on the season having lost their last seven straight. The two teams will face-off again tomorrow, this time from Planters Bank Ice at Landers Center. It's Preds Night and RiverThing's Birthday celebration with appearances by Gnash and the Nashville Predator's Energy Team. For tickets, visit riverkings.com/preds or call 662-342-1755.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.