RiverKings Sputter, Fall to Pensacola 6-4

News Release

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. -The Mississippi RiverKings' two-game win streak comes to an end after a 6-4 defeat at the hands the league-leading Pensacola Ice Flyers inside Planters Bank Ice at Landers Center.

Despite Pensacola getting on the board first, Mississippi had a rapid start to the game and scored three first period goals. Dillan Fox tied the game at one, after scoring his third goal in two nights. Momentum seemed to be on the RiverKings side after Devin Mantha gave Mississippi a three to two lead to close out the first period, but Pensacola quickly regained that momentum.

The Ice Flyers opened the game up in the second period and outscored the RiverKings three goals to none. Pensacola winger, Matt Johnson recorded his sixth goal of the year just one minute after the second-period face-off. Later in the period, Johnson set up Stephen Hrehoriak to give the Ice Flyers a five to three lead.

Pensacola overwhelmed Mississippi goaltender, Tyler Green in the second period. The Ice Flyers out-shot the RiverKings 24 to six in the second period.

The third period was more competitive, and the RiverKings offense was clicking once again. Mississippi out-shot Pensacola 14 to six and Pijus Rulevicius scored his second goal in two night, cutting the deficit to one goal. But, the RiverKings comeback attempt got thwarted when Pensacola's Johnson recorded his second goal of the night on an empty net, late in the third period.

The win over Mississippi puts Pensacola at 15-4-1 with the best record in the SPHL. Mississippi falls to 12-8-0 losing tonight.

