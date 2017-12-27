RiverKings Shutout in the Sunshine State

News Release

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The RiverKings and Ice Flyers matched up well in the first period, but lone goals in the second and third led to the RiverKings falling to the Ice Flyers, 2-0, for the second straight time in Florida. Tyler Green made 29 saves in the losing effort.

With the RiverKings taking on the Ice Flyers for the second time in three days, there was a level of familiarity between the two teams. It was apparent at the conclusion of the first period where both teams entered the locker room in a scoreless tie, both teams 0-2 on the power play, and shots just about even at 10-9 in favor of the RiverKings.

It was the second period where things began to go south for the RiverKings. After a Dillan Fox backhand five-hole attempt that hit the post and flew out, Pensacola would get on the board first thanks to Josh Cousineau. With only 5:07 left to go in the middle frame, Cousineau beat Tyler Green blocker side and gave Pensacola the 1-0 lead.

The third period would come and go with another RiverKings post shot, this time it was Matt Harrington with a blast from the point that clanked iron, and Pensacola took advantage. A long lead pass from Anthony Calabrese sprung loose Garett Milan who also went blocker side, but this time with a winding blast from above the circles to beat Tyler Green and add the icing on the cake, 2-0,

The RiverKings move to 12-9-0 on the season while Pensacola increases their lead over Peoria in standings points, moving to 16-4-1. In two games this season at Pensacola Bay Ice Center, the RiverKings have lost by identical 2-0 scores. Pensacola leads the season series 3-1, with game five coming this Friday at Planters Bank Ice at Landers Center. It's 60's Night and the RiverKings will be wearing their Yellow Submarine inspired Beatles jerseys.

