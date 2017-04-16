RiverKings Season Ends on Late Goal in Game 3

News Release

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A back and forth Game 3 came down to the final 76 seconds as the Mississippi RiverKings fell to the Huntsville Havoc 3-2 in Huntsville on Saturday night, as the Havoc advance to the second round of the SPHL playoffs.

After a scoreless first period, the teams traded goals in the second. Huntsville got on the board first at the 7:56 mark of the middle frame with Christian Powers' first goal of the postseason. Less than three minutes later, Dillon Fox scored his team-leading fourth goal to tie the game going into the third.

The Havoc retook the lead early in the third. Nolan Kaiser put Huntsville back on top with a bad-angle shot that banked off netminder Peter Di Salvo and to the back of the net just two minutes into the third giving the Havoc a 2-1 lead.

The RiverKings responded with a short-side goal of their own. Mike Moran tied the game at two after jamming the puck past Tyler Steel at the 8:55 mark of the third.

With 76 left in regulation, the Havoc took their third lead of the night. After the initial shot was blocked, Christian Powers fired the rebound to the back of the net giving Huntsville the 3-2 lead. The RiverKings pulled the goaltender for the extra attacker, but the Havoc held on to eliminate the RiverKings in the best-of-three series.

Peter Di Salvo (1-1-0) took the loss after stopping 24 of 27 shots against. Tyler Steel (2-1-0) stopped 27 of 29 shots against in the victory for Huntsville.

