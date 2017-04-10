RiverKings Open 2017 Playoffs at Home Wednesday

News Release

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. -- The Mississippi RiverKings will open their 2017 run for the President's Cup on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. against the Huntsville Havoc at the Landers Center in Southaven.

Tickets for Wednesday's game are available through the Landers Center Box Office or online at RiverKings.com/ticketmaster. The RiverKings have a limited set of Playoff Two Packs where fans receive two tickets, two hot dogs and two sodas for $20, available at RiverKings.com/twopack.

The RiverKings will host Game 1 on Wedesday night with Game 2 and Game 3 (if necessary) hosted in Huntsville at the Huntsville IcePlex. Puck drop for the second and third games of the best-of-3 series is set for 7:00 p.m. with all of the action available on SPHLlive.com and free audio available on RiverKings.com.

Fans with questions about tickets can call 662-342-1755 or visit riverkings.com for more information.

