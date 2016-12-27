RiverKings Erase Early Deficit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- The Mississippi RiverKings (14-6-2) erased a three-goal deficit to earn a point as they fell to the Knoxville Ice Bears (11-6-2) in overtime 4-3 on Tuesday night in Knoxville.

The first period was all Ice Bears. Knoxville jumped out to an early 1-0 lead just 1:06 into the opening period as Joseph Manno put the home team ahead 1-0. Less than 90 seconds later, Manno helped set up Luke Sandler who gave Knoxville a two-goal advantage. Jake Rivera capped off the first-period scoring 11:45 into the opening frame, giving the Ice Bears a 3-0 lead going into the second period.

In contrast to the first frame, the second period was all RiverKings. Robert Lindores got the RiverKings on the board 8:05 into the middle period on a shot that beat Brian Billett to cut the Ice Bears lead to 3-1. Then, just as a RiverKings penalty expired, Dustin Jesseau rifled a shot past Billet on a two-on-one to bring the RiverKings within one heading into the third period.

The RiverKings found the back of the net again in the third. Cullen Bradshaw banked a shot off of an Ice Bear defender to beat Billet and tie the game at three to force overtime.

In overtime, the teams traded chances early on, but with under two minutes to go, Berkley Scott beat Brad Barone on a shot from the right circle to take the extra point for the Ice Bears in a 4-3 loss for the RiverKings.

Brad Barone (6-3-2) took the loss after stopping 24 of 28 shots against. Brian Billett (4-4-1) stopped 32 of 35 shots against in the win.

The RiverKings were held scoreless on three opportunities, while keeping the Ice Bears from scoring on five chances with the man advantage.

The RiverKings hit the ice for a pair of games this weekend against the Peoria Rivermen at 7:05 p.m. in Peoria. The RiverKings return to the Landers Center on January 6.

