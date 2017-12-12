RiverKings Claw Back, Knock off \\"Dawgs in OT 4-3

News Release

SOUTHAVEN, Miss - Dillan Fox netted his third and fourth goals of the weekend, including the overtime winner as the RiverKings downed the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs at Planters Bank Ice at Landers Center.

It looked like more of the same when the RiverKings took the early first period lead over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. Daniel Tedesco would open the scoring for the second time in as many games when he beat Roanoke goaltender Ryan de Melo. It was at the 18:15 mark of the first when the RiverKings took the 1-0, but Roanoke would bounce back scoring three unanswered goals.

Later in the first, Phil Bronner got in close on goaltender Tyler Green and was able to lift a shot up and over the shoulder of Green, it struck the crossbar and landed behind the goal line evening the game up at 1-1. Just under four minutes later, with only 48 ticks of the clock before the intermission, Mike Moroso potted his sixth goal of the season and Roanoke looked in total control heading into the first intermission. A back and forth period for the first half, Roanoke would add to their lead when Steve Mele, assisted by Dmytro Babenko, took the Rail Yard Dawgs out to a 3-1 lead. The RiverKings weren't going to go down without a fight, as exactly three minutes passed at the 12:03 mark of the second period when Ryan Marcuz pulled the RiverKings within one, 3-2, heading into the second intermission.

In the third period, it became the Dillan Fox show. Continuing his strong play with three goals in his last three games, he extended that streak to four goals in four games when he buried home a wraparound opportunity set up by linemate Artur Drindrozhik, who was making his return from a stint on the IR, and Matt Harrington. All knotted up at three, the teams headed into the extra period where the RiverKings have been perfect this season, with a record of 2-0. One of those wins coming over Ryan de Melo and the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. In the 3-on-3 period, the RiverKings got an odd-man rush. Kristaps Bazevics gained the zone with Dillan Fox on his left wing. Bazevics made a move around the lone defender leaving himself and Fox in a 2-on-0 situation.

Bazevics faked the shot just enough to pull de Melo out of his net and then feathered a cross-ice pace to Fox who jammed home the overtime winner just 1:12 into the extra frame.

