RiverKings Announce Preds Night & Other Promotions

News Release

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - With seven games to be played at Planters Bank Ice at Landers Center in February, the RiverKings have announced their theme nights and promotional schedule for the month.

Kicking things off is the team's second Face Off Field Trip of the season on Tuesday, February 6. The bi-annual morning game serves to introduce the game of hockey to school-aged children while also mixing in science and math lessons throughout the game-play.

After a road game on Friday, February 9, the RiverKings come back to Southaven for Predators Night and RiverThing's Birthday Celebration. The night will include a visit from the Nashville Predators Energy Team along with Gnash, Rockey the Redbird, the Chick-Fil-A Cow and more, all in town to celebrate RiverThing's birthday and hockey in the mid-south. It's also the team's third Kid's Club event with an exclusive pre-game party for members with RiverKings players.

Other promotional nights in February include the continuation of Turnt Tuesdays and the introduction of Fresh Friday.

The team has also announced their annual anti-cancer initiative, "Stick it to Cancer" on February 24. Players will wear custom lavender-colored jerseys featuring a variety of cancer awareness ribbons. The jerseys will be available via a post-game auction with the proceeds benefitting the RiverKings ReachOut Fund at Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi, who will make donations to West Cancer Center and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®.

See below for a full list of February's home games, their themes and locations.

Tue, Feb. 6 VS. Macon Mayhem Face-Off Field Trip 10:00 A.M. puck drop

Sat, Feb. 10 VS. Evansville Thunderbolts Predators Night / RiverThing's Birthday

Tue, Feb. 13 VS. Huntsville Havoc Turnt Tuesday

Fri, Feb. 23 VS. Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Fresh Friday

Sat, Feb. 24 VS. Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Stick It To Cancer Custom RiverKings Jersey's and Postgame Jersey Auction Friends and Family Four Pack Night

Tue, Feb 27 VS. Macon Mayhem Turnt Tuesday In-game Trivia with Prizes

About the Mississippi RiverKings: The RiverKings are supported by our community partners, season ticket holders, fans, and grants from Maddox Foundation, an independent private foundation based in Hernando, Miss.

