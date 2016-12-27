RiverKings Acquire Second-Year Defense

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. -- Mississippi RiverKings Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Derek Landmesser announced today that the team has acquired second-year defenseman Steven Hoshaw from the Fayetteville FireAntz in exchange for goaltender Alex Caffi.

Hoshaw, 26, joins the RiverKings after splitting time this season with the Evansville Thunderbolts and FireAntz. The 6-foot, 210-pound defenseman has one assist this season in 19 games. Last year, the Vista, California native had 10 points (4G, 6A) in 48 games with the FireAntz. Hoshaw completed his four-year collegiate career in 2015 with American International College where he appeared in 122 games with the Division I program.

Caffi, 26, joined the RiverKings as a free agent this summer. The 6-foot, 187-pound netminder is in his first season in North America after spending his previous nine professional years in Europe. The Varese, Italy native appeared in two games with the RiverKings posting a 1-1-0 record with a 2.50 goals against average and a 91.5 save percentage.

Hoshaw will be in the lineup for the RiverKings tonight as they take on the Knoxville Ice Bears in Knoxville.

The RiverKings hit the ice tonight as they take on the Knoxville Ice Bears at 6:35 p.m. They return home to the Landers Center on Friday, January 6 as they take on the Peoria Rivermen. For ticket information, call 662-342-1755 or visit riverkings.com.

