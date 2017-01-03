RiverKings Acquire Radisa from Evansville

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. -- Mississippi RiverKings Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Derek Landmesser announced the acquisition of Mike Radisa from the Evansville Thunderbolts in exchange for future considerations.

Radisa, 25, comes to the Riverkings in his first season of professional hockey. Radisa played four years for Plattsburgh where he amassed 42 points (20G, 22A) over his college career. Before college Radisa was in the Ontario Junior Hockey League playing for three teams and scoring 64 points (27G, 37A). In 22 games with the Thunderbolts, Radisa has four assists so far on the season.

The RiverKings next games will be at home for two straight against the Rivermen, with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Landers Center Friday and Saturday.

