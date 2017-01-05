RiverKings Acquire Castro and Tyrell from Cottonmouths

January 5, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Mississippi RiverKings News Release





SOUTHAVEN, Miss. -- Mississippi RiverKings Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Derek Landmesser announced the acquisition of defenseman Cody Castro and forward Corey Tyrell from the Columbus Cottonmouths for forward Alexander Taulien.

Castro, 24, comes to the RiverKings during his first season of professional hockey. Last season, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound blueliner appeared 29 games for the South Alberta Institute of Technology where he scored 7 points (2G, 5A). In 21 games with the Cottonmouths this season, the Peoria, Arizona native has one assist and 21 penalty minutes.

Tyrell, 26, is in his first season of professional hockey after playing last season as a teammate of Castro's at the South Alberta Institute of Technology where he scored 26 points (14G, 12A) over 24 games. The 6-foot, 200-pound forward played 3 years for the Trojans accumulating 54 points (27G, 27A) in 71 games. Prior to college, the Airdrie, Alberta native played his junior hockey for Flin Flon in the SJHL and Prince George in the WHL. For the Cottonmouths, Tyrell had five points (4G, 1A) in 19 games.

Taulien, 24 played in four games for the RiverKings this season after being acquired from the Danbury Titans on Dec 23. He recorded two points (1G, 1A) and was -1.

The RiverKings next games will be at home for two straight against the Rivermen, with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Landers Center Friday and Saturday.

Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2017

