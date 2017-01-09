Riverhounds Sign Tobi Adewole

January 9, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - Pittsburgh Riverhounds News Release





PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Riverhounds have signed defender Tobi Adewole to a one-year deal with a club option for the 2018 season, pending USL and USSF approval.

Adewole, 21, joins the Hounds after competing collegiately at George Washington University, where he made 64 appearances (61 starts) for the Colonials, recording five goals and five assists across four seasons.

"Tobi is a player I knew from the college game at George Washington. He's a big, rangy center back with long legs and a great tackler with good speed that reads the game well," said head coach Dave Brandt. "I believe he's one of the better center backs in the country at the college level, period. And I think he's been overlooked by a lot of people."

A native of Ashton, Maryland, Adewole was selected to the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie team in 2013, leading the Colonials freshmen in minutes played (1,144) en route to George Washington Athletics Male Rookie of the Year honors.

He started in all but one of his appearances for the Colonials in the ensuing three seasons, finishing in the top-two in minutes played each year. His play was highlighted by back-to-back All-Conference honors in 2015 and 2016, as well as National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) All-Midwest Region recognition in 2015.

The defender's senior season was particularly notable; as Adewole helped anchor the Colonials defense to a program-record nine clean sheets and league-bests in goals-against average (.062) and goals allowed overall (12).

With the addition of Adewole, the Hounds now have 21 players officially under contract for the 2017 season.

The current roster for next season is as follows:

Ryan Adeleye (Club option exercised in December)

Tobi Adewole (Signed to one-year deal on January 9)

Bryan Arguez (Signed to one-year deal on December 15)

Kay Banjo (Signed to one-year deal on November 23)

Keasel Broome (Signed to one-year deal on November 11)

Shane Campbell (Signed to one-year deal on November 23)

Ritchie Duffie (Signed to one-year deal on November 15)

Danny Earls (Club option exercised in December)

Devaughn Elliott (Signed to one-year deal on December 8)

Ben Fitzpatrick (Signed to one-year deal on December 29)

Mike Green (Re-signed to one-year deal on December 28)

Corey Hertzog (Club option exercised in December)

Kenroy Howell (Signed to one-year deal on December 12)

Jamal Jack (Signed to one-year deal on December 15)

Kevin Kerr (Already under contract)

John Manga (Signed to one-year deal on November 15)

Victor Souto (Signed to one-year deal on December 29)

Jack Thompson (Club option exercised in December)

Nick Thompson (Club option exercised in December)

Chevaughn Walsh (Already under contract)

Taylor Washington (Signed to one-year deal on December 20)

