Riverhounds Re-Sign Mike Green

December 28, 2016 - United Soccer League (USL) - Pittsburgh Riverhounds News Release





PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Riverhounds have re-signed midfielder Mike Green to a one-year deal with a club option for the 2018 season. Green returns to the Hounds as currently the longest-tenured member of the club, having played for Pittsburgh since the 2012 season.

A native of Strongsville, Ohio, Green was fourth on the team in minutes played (2,234) in 2016, appearing in 29 matches and recording three assists.

Head coach Dave Brandt said he has high expectations for the 27-year-old midfielder entering his sixth season with the club.

"I challenged Michael right after the season to pick up his entire game and take it to a new level - actually, essentially, trial him a month after I said that and challenged him to be the best player there and he was the best player there," Brandt said. "I saw a completely different Michael Green from the one who was already a good player. I challenged Michael to be a great player and I think people are going to see some great things from him in 2017."

In his time with Pittsburgh, Green has played a variety of positions - he served primarily at right-back under Brandt last season - and has scored five goals and ranks fourth all-time in club history in appearances at 117.

With the addition of Green, the Hounds have officially brought back six players from their 2016 squad, joining already under contract returners Kevin Kerr and Chevaughn Walsh. The club currently has 18 players signed heading into 2017.

The current roster for next season is as follows:

Ryan Adeleye (Club option exercised in December)

Bryan Arguez (Signed to one-year deal on December 15)

Kay Banjo (Signed to one-year deal on November 23)

Keasel Broome (Signed to one-year deal on November 11)

Shane Campbell (Signed to one-year deal on November 23)

Ritchie Duffie (Signed to one-year deal on November 15)

Danny Earls (Club option exercised in December)

Devaughn Elliott (Signed to one-year deal on December 8)

Mike Green (Re-signed to one-year deal on December 28)

Corey Hertzog (Club option exercised in December)

Kenroy Howell (Signed to one-year deal on December 12)

Jamal Jack (Signed to one-year deal on December 15)

Kevin Kerr (Already under contract)

John Manga (Signed to one-year deal on November 15)

Jack Thompson (Club option exercised in December)

Nick Thompson (Club option exercised in December)

Chevaughn Walsh (Already under contract)

Taylor Washington (Signed to one-year deal on December 20)

