Riverhounds Announce Start Times for Home Matches

February 6, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - Pittsburgh Riverhounds News Release





PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Riverhounds have announced start times for their home dates for the 2017 season. Hosting 16 matches at Highmark Stadium this year, the Hounds will play their first two games at 5 p.m. with the remaining 14 starting at 7 p.m.

The club kicks off 2017 with back-to-back matches at home, facing the defending USL champion New York Red Bulls II on Saturday, March 25 and FC Cincinnati the following weekend on Saturday, April 1. Only the month of April will see the Hounds host three times in league play. May through October will each feature two home dates.

Further updates on broadcast information for this season, as well as start times for the club's away schedule, have yet to be officially released. The Hounds are also expected to host at least one match for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup this year - further info will be announced at a later date.

Ensure your spot to root on the Hounds in 2017 by purchasing season tickets today. On sale now, contact our ticketing department at 412-325-7247 to speak to a club ticket representative and learn more.

