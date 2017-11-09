Riverhounds 2018 Season Tickets on Sale Now

News Release

Riverhounds 2018 Season Tickets on sale nowHoliday pricing available through December

Just in time for the holidays, Pittsburgh Riverhounds Season Ticket memberships are now on sale for the upcoming 2018 campaign.

Join us at Highmark Stadium for what is sure to be our most exciting season yet, as you have the opportunity to purchase our new for 2018 Riverside and extended Supporters Section seating areas. The USL itself also continues to grow at an incredible rate, welcoming three new clubs - Austin, Las Vegas and Nashville - and upping the regular season slate from 32 to 34 games in 2018.

Be sure to act fast, as we're offering a holiday special rate on all sections through the end of this December, where fans can purchase their tickets at the same cost of last season. Meaning you receive one regular season home game for free!

Prospective members have a host of benefits to look forward to in 2018. In addition to 17 USL regular season home games, members will receive priority seating and pricing for any home Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and USL Playoffs matches. Additionally, with each seat purchased, fans will receive an official 2018 team scarf, as well as 10 percent off any purchase at the Riverhounds Team Store and purchase priority for Highmark Stadium events.

Our dedicated membership team also strives to make the experience of being a Hounds Season Ticket Holder as enjoyable and convenient as possible with the Never Wasted Ticket Program. Members will have the ability to redeem any unused tickets for a ticket of equal or lesser value of your season tickets for future games based upon availability.

For full pricing and info, visit Riverhounds.com, while further questions, including more info on our military, senior and student discounted rates, can be directed to our ticketing department at 412-224-4900


