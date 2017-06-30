River Cats Homestand Highlights: Bumgarner Opens Independence Day

News Release

Bumgarner opens Independence Day Weekend homestand

Fourth of July Weekend features three fireworks shows, a Bumgarner rehab start,

Patriotic specialty jerseys, and much more

West Sacramento, CA - The Sacramento River Cats are celebrating Independence Day Weekend in style as they host the division rival Fresno Grizzlies (Houston Astros) for four games at Raley Field. The series kicks off on Friday, June 30 with a scheduled Madison Bumgarner rehab start and includes three fireworks shows, specialty patriotic jerseys, an all-you-can-eat BBQ, and much more.

Friday, June 30 - River Cats vs. Fresno Grizzlies

* Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 5 p.m.

* Broadcast: Tonight's game will be broadcast live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, and on ESPN 1320.

* Madison Bumgarner Rehab: San Francisco Giants' ace Madison Bumgarner is scheduled to make his first ever start with the Sacramento River Cats as he works his way back to the Giants' rotation.

* #OrangeFriday: Live music from Domitra, $2 off craft beers in the Beer Garden, postgame fireworks, and of course, orange Sactown jerseys.

Saturday, July 1 - River Cats vs. Fresno Grizzlies

* Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 6 p.m.

* Broadcast: Today's game will be broadcast live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, and on ESPN 1320.

* Family Pack: The best deal at the ballpark includes 4 tickets, 4 hats, 4 meal vouchers, and the opportunity to watch fireworks onfield.

* Saturday Night Fireworks: Enjoy themed fireworks shows after every Saturday game, courtesy of Sutter Health.

Sunday, July 2 - River Cats vs. Fresno Grizzlies

* Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 12 p.m.

* Broadcast: Today's game will be broadcast live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, and on ESPN 1320.

* Dinger's Kids Club: Dinger's Kids Club members can sing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" onfield for the 7th inning stretch.

* Sunday Funday: K-LOVE Sunday Funday features pregame player autographs, face painters, and Kids Run the Bases after the game.

Monday, July 3 - River Cats vs. Fresno Grizzlies

* Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 5 p.m.

* Broadcast: Tonight's game will be broadcast live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, and on ESPN 1320.

* Independence Eve Celebration: Tonight's celebration features an all-you can eat BBQ with special ticket, the season's largest fireworks show, specialty patriotic jerseys, and more, and is supported by the U.S. Army and

* Patriotic Specialty Jerseys: The River Cats will take the field in specialty red, white, and blue pinstripe uniforms in celebration of Independence Day. These game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off during the game to benefit the American River Bank Foundation.

* Baseball Bingo Monday: Each play on the field corresponds to a square on your bingo card, presented by Cache Creek Casino Resort.

