Rittich\\"s 47-Save Performance Earns Heat Crucial Point

San Jose, Calif. - David Rittich stopped 47 of the 49 shots he faced Sunday evening in San Jose to help the Stockton Heat earn a point in their 2-1 overtime loss to the San Jose Barracuda at the SAP Center. Rittich\'s 47 saves counts as an AHL career high for the Czech netminder and falls just one save shy of Stockton\'s all-time record for saves in a single game. Mike Angelidis scored the lone tally for the Heat in the third period that sent the game into overtime. Unfortunately for the Heat, it would be Barclay Goodrow and his 25th goal of the season that would seal the win for the home team. The Stockton Heat will now look forward to a midweek clash with the Ontario Reign, as the Heat continue to push for the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division.

PLAYOFF PICTURE

While the Heat earned the single point in San Jose Sunday, Bakersfield was able to defeat San Antonio and pull within three points of the Heat in the Pacific Division race for the fourth and final playoff spot. With just three games remaining on each of their schedules, Stockton and Bakersfield will each play Wednesday against Ontario and San Diego respectively before the Heat and Condors meet one final time this season at Stockton Arena Friday night in what could be a \'win and you\'re in\' game for either team.

Rank Team GP GR W L OTL SOL ROW Current Pts Current PCT PCT with W PCT with OT/SOL PCT with L 1 y- San Jose 65 3 43 15 2 5 42 93 0.715 0.720 0.712 0.705 2 x- San Diego 65 3 40 20 3 2 37 85 0.654 0.659 0.652 0.644 3 x- Ontario 65 3 35 20 10 0 33 80 0.615 0.621 0.614 0.606 4 Stockton 65 3 33 25 5 2 32 73 0.562 0.568 0.561 0.553 5 Bakersfield 65 3 32 27 5 1 31 70 0.538 0.545 0.538 0.530 6 Texas 73 3 32 36 1 4 29 69 0.473 0.480 0.473 0.466 7 Tucson 65 3 26 31 8 0 23 60 0.462 0.470 0.462 0.455 8 San Antonio 73 3 26 40 5 2 24 59 0.404 0.412 0.405 0.399 SCORING SUMMARY 1st Period San Jose goal: F Daniel O\'Regan (22) one-timer from the far side faceoff circle sneaks between the goaltender\'s outstretched pad and the post and goes into the net (Heed, Ryan assists), 19:08 (PP) Shots: STK - 7 | SJ - 20

2nd Period No goals Shots: STK - 7 | SJ - 16

3rd Period HEAT GOAL: F Mike Angelidis (7) tic-tac-toe passing play leads to a backdoor finish past the sprawled goaltender (Mangiapane, Jankowski assists), 6:11 (PP) Shots: STK - 10 | SJ - 5

Overtime San Jose goal: F Barclay Goodrow (25) shot from the slot gets through a screen and beats the goaltender blocker side (Ryan assist), 2:12 Shots: STK - 2 | SJ - 3

GOALIES W: Troy Grosenick (21 shots, 20 saves) L: David Rittich (49 shots, 47 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS Three Stars: 1- Tim Heed (1 assist) 2- Daniel O\'Regan (1 goal) 3- Barclay Goodrow (1 goal) Final Shots: STK - 21 | SJ - 49 Power Plays: STK - 1/4 | SJ - 1/7 David Rittich (49 shots, 47 saves) earns an AHL career high in saves in a single game and falls just short of the Heat all-time record (Jon Gillies (48), 12/17/16 at SD) Tonight was also Rittich\'s 101st pro game - his 100th coming last night in his NHL debut with the Calgary Flames The Heat have now scored at least one power-play goal in their last eight games Stockton pushes their all-time long point streak to eight games and have collected at least one point in seven-straight away from Stockton Arena Andrew Mangiapane (1 assist) now has at least one point in back-to-back games (1 goal, 1 assist) The Heat finish their season series against San Jose with a record of 5-5-2-0 overall Mike Kostka played in his 600th pro game tonight Hunter Shinkaruk played in his 200th pro game tonight Ryan Lomberg saw his six-game point streak snapped (3 goals, 4 assists) Linden Vey saw his five-game point and assist streak snapped (9 assists) Hunter Shinkaruk saw his five-game point streak snapped (7 goals, 3 assists)

QUOTES "I like having a lot of action but it was a lot of shots. I want to help the guys out because they were playing well but I\'m disappointed we got one point." - David Rittich on seeing 49 shots on goal.

"I\'m on this team and with these guys and I want to play with these guys. I want to help my guys here." - Rittich on returning to the AHL lineup after making his NHL debut last night in San Jose.

"[David] Rittich was really good tonight. I think he was feeling good about his opportunity that was given to him last night [with Calgary] and he came in and played with a lot of confidence. There\'s portions of the game where for sure he kept us in it until we got ourselves playing five-on-five, but any way you cut it, it was a gutsy effort for us to get three of four against [San Jose]. We would have liked that extra point, but I\'m proud of the guys for finding a way to get this one here." - Head Coach Ryan Huska on David Rittich\'s performance and the team\'s performance overall.

"When you\'re playing on the road against the best team in our league, it\'s not an easy thing to do. I think we were in a situation where we knew our goaltender gave us a heck of a game. We had to find a way to get something and for our power play to do the job, that was a real big thing for us. Now we can try to keep this momentum and be ready for Ontario on Wednesday." - Coach Huska on the importance of earning the point tonight.

"It was a great play by [Mark] Jankowski to throw it to [Andrew] Mangiapane backdoor and Mangiapane made a great, patient play and threw it to me backdoor. It was a good tic-tac-toe goal and I was just in front at the right time." - Mike Angelidis on his power-play goal in the third.

"Every point matters here down the stretch. We know that Bakersfield won today and it\'s a race to get in the playoffs. Every game is important, every game is a battle and every point matters and we just have to keep going and fighting for them every game." - Angelidis on the importance of getting one point this afternoon.

