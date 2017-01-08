Rissling Plays Overtime Hero in Wheeling

Wheeling, WV- The Cincinnati Cyclones (16-13-4-0) picked up a 3-2 overtime win over the Wheeling Nailers on Sunday afternoon. Forward Jaynen Rissling tallied a pair of goals including the overtime winner, while forward Shane Walsh added a lone tally for the Cyclones who are now 7-3-0-0 in their last 10 games.

Cincinnati struck first midway through the opening period when Walsh intercepted a Wheeling clearing attempt and snapped a hard wrister from the right circle past Nailers goaltender Sean Maguire to give the Cyclones a 1-0 lead.

That lead became 2-0 roughly two minutes later while on the power play when Walsh sent a pass to Rissling at the center blue line, and he blasted a shot through traffic past Maguire for his third goal of the season.

The Cyclones took their 2-0 lead into the locker room after 20 minutes, and in the second the Nailers cut Cincinnati's lead to 2-1 when forward Garrett Meurs found the back of the net at the 16:25 mark of the frame.

The Nailers tied the game 6:51 into the third period when forward Gage Quinney lit the lamp to pull the Nailers even with Cincinnati, 2-2.

The sides exchanged several quality scoring opportunities throughout the remainder of the third, however the game remained tied after regulation, sending the game into overtime.

In the extra session, Cincinnati only needed 1:09 to secure the extra point when forward Peter LeBlanc skated in on a breakaway and launched a shot that was turned aside by Maguire, but the rebound slid right to Rissling who fired it in to the net for his second goal of the night to send the Cyclones to a 3-2 overtime win.

Cincinnati was outshot by the Nailers, 31-19 on the night, with Cyclones goaltender Mark Visentin stopping 29 to collect the win. Cincinnati returns to Cincinnati for their lone home game in the month of January on Wednesday when they host the Quad City Mallards. Face-off is slated for 7:35pm ET.

Cincinnati was outshot by the Nailers, 31-19 on the night, with Cyclones goaltender Mark Visentin stopping 29 to collect the win. Cincinnati returns to Cincinnati for their lone home game in the month of January on Wednesday when they host the Quad City Mallards. Face-off is slated for 7:35pm ET.

