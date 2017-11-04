Rio Grande Valley Barracudas fall at home to the Florida

News Release

Hidalgo, Texas -- The Tropics by a score of 10-5 on Saturday night at the State Farm Arena in Hidalgo, TX. Veteran forward Freddy Moojen scored twice and contributed with two passes that went for goals.

In the first quarter, Antonio Manfut put the Barracudas in front four minutes into the game giving RGV a slender 1-0. Florida responded with four goals during the first quarter which included a successful penalty shot by Freddy Moojen. Moises Gonzalez scored with 11 seconds left during the first quarter cutting into the Tropics lead to 4-2.

During the second quarter Miguel Rocha would score his first goal of the season to trim the deficit to 4-3 as it would be the closes RGV would get throughout the game. Florida would score four times during the second quarter which included a brace by Mauricio Salles and a Moojen goal, which concluded his scoring. That scoring spree pushed the Florida lead to 7-3.

The third quarter had only one goal which was from the Tropics (1-0) Maycon Franca which made it 8-3 to put the game out of reach for RGV (0-2).

In the last quarter Antonio Manfut scored his second of the night making it 8-4, when Florida scored one last goal from Lucas Coutinho to end the scoring at 10-5. Ismael Pineda scored his third goal of the season during the fourth quarter.

RGV goalie Fidel Garcia took the loss for the Barracudas and his record is 0-2, while Florida goalie Piotr Silwa takes his record to 1-0.

MASL Match Report

Match: RGV Barracudas vs. Florida Tropics

Date: November 4, 2017

Venue: State Farm Arena, Hidalgo, TX

Kickoff: 7:35 PM CST, 6:35 PM EST

Attendance: 1374

