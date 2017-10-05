Riggleman Wins NYPL Female Executive of the Year

News Release

Rich Baseball Operations is extremely proud to announce that West Virginia Black Bears Assistant General Manager JACKIE RIGGLEMAN has been named the NY-Penn League Joann Weber Female Executive of the Year.

Riggleman, 25, recently completed her third season with the Black Bears and her first as the club's Assistant General Manager. This past season, the Single-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates saw a 63% increase in group sales and a 65% increase in suite sales at Monongalia County Ballpark. With Riggleman's guidance, Black Bears players participated in over 350 hours of community service.

Along with ticketing and community relations, Riggleman oversees the Black Bears merchandise sales and media relations. She also works with the accounting office, and marketing department on orchestrating themed nights and sponsorship contracts.

"This is a tremendously well-deserved honor for Jackie and one that showcases the hard-work and commitment she has for providing Black Bears fans with the absolute best sports and family entertainment experience at Monongalia County Ballpark," said Jonathan A. Dandes, President of Rich Baseball Operations. "Jackie has become a well-respected leader in our industry and we're extremely proud to have her as part of the Rich Baseball Operations family."

Riggleman will formally be honored at this year's Baseball Winter Meetings in Orlando Florida in December. She becomes the third Rich Baseball Operations to win the Female Executive of the Year award, joining the President of Rich Entertainment Group, Mindy Rich (1988), and former Vice President of Marketing Services for Rich Entertainment Group, Marta Hiczewski (1991).

Riggleman joined the Black Bears prior to their inaugural season in 2015, when the club won numerous ballpark awards for excellence as well as captured a NY-Penn League Championship. She is a 2015 graduate of West Virginia University's College of Physical Activities and Sports Sciences where she completed a master's degree in Sports Management.

