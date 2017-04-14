Riders Top Cardinals Before 8,426 Fans on Opening Day at Hammons Field

News Release

Springfield, MO - The Frisco RoughRiders topped the Springfield Cardinals, 7-1, before the sellout crowd of 8,426 fans on Opening Day at Hammons Field, marking the largest Opening Day attendance at Hammons Field since 2005.

Facing RHP Sandy Alcantara (L, 1-1), the RoughRiders (3-4) jumped in front in the top of the first. With one on and two down, 1B Eric Aguilera drilled a two-run home run to center field, lifting Frisco into the 2-0 lead.

The RoughRiders kept swinging in the second with 2B Andy Ibanez smacking a solo home run to start the stanza. One out later with a man at second base, SS Michael De Leon knocked an RBI base hit for a 4-0 lead.

The Cardinals (4-3) chipped it down in the bottom of the second against RHP Ariel Jurado (W, 1-1). With one away, RF Adolis Garcia belted a solo shot to left field, his first professional home run, slicing the RoughRiders lead to 4-1.

However, Frisco responded with three runs in the top of the fourth to stretch the lead back out. With one on and one down, De Leon struck again with an RBI double. LF Scott Heineman followed with a free pass to join De Leon on base. Both runners moved up on a wild pitch, before 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa dealt a two-run single to stretch the advantage to 7-1.

The Cardinals received scoreless relief from RHP Corey Baker through 3.1 innings and LHP Chandler Hawkins through 2.0 innings to keep the RoughRiders at seven on the board.

However, Jurado kept the Cardinals in check through the rest of his six one-run frames, before the bullpen took over with scoreless relief. LHP Shane McCain, RHP James Dykstra and RHP Nick Gardewine each dealt a scoreless inning, guiding the RoughRiders to the 7-1 win.

