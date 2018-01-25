Riders Announce Ticket Sales Department Promotions

News Release

ROSS LANFORD PROMOTED TO VP, DAVID DWYER TO SR. DIRECTOR

FRISCO, Texas (Jan. 24, 2018) - The Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, have announced the promotion of Ross Lanford to Vice President, Ticket Sales & Services, and David Dwyer to Senior Director, Ticket Sales & Services, along with six other promotions in the Ticket Sales Department.

Lanford, who previously served as Senior Director of Ticket Sales, is entering his seventh season with the franchise. He began his tenure with the club in an entry-level ticket sales position in the fall of 2011. Dwyer, now entering his sixth season with the Riders, most recently was the team's Director of Group Sales. He also started his career in an entry-level sales role with the club following the 2012 season.

The club also promoted Kasey Carlock (Senior Premium Corporate Sales Manager), Josh Bray (Premium Corporate Sales Manager), Tyler Ellis (Premium Corporate Sales Manager), Monica Man (Premium Group Sales Manager), Tom Baker (Senior Corporate Sales Executive) and Johnny Coenen (Senior Group Sales Executive) to elevated roles within the organization.

"What's so exciting and rewarding about the announcement of these eight promotions is that each of them has grown and developed their talent with the RoughRiders, and have demonstrated their commitment to the passion for our values and community over a number of years," said RoughRiders' Executive VP & General Manager Jason Dambach. "The continuity they have provided our front office allows us to offer an even higher level of service to our customers."

The RoughRiders will open the franchise's upcoming 15th Anniversary Season on Thursday, April 5 at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

Season ticket, group and hospitality packages are now available by calling (972) 731-9200 or emailing info@ridersbaseball.com .

