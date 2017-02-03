Riders and Kroger Team up to Support North Texas Food Bank

February 3, 2017 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release





FRISCO, TEXAS - The Frisco RoughRiders, in partnership with Kroger, made a $7,000 donation to the North Texas Food Bank Wednesday as a result of the Kroger Strikeout Hunger program.

Strikeout Hunger debuted for the 2016 season, and the RoughRiders made a $100 donation to the North Texas Food Bank for the first strikeout at each of the 70 home games.

The North Texas Food Bank is a non-profit hunger relief organization that serves 13 counties across the region. A member of Feeding America, NTFB provided more than 70 million meals to the community during fiscal year 2016 and strives to close the hunger gap and provide 92 million meals by 2025. For more information or to make a donation, visit ntfb.org.

"As an organization that values being active members of our community, we are proud to support the North Texas Food Bank and assist their efforts to end hunger in Collin County and beyond," said RoughRiders Executive VP & General Manager Jason Dambach. "We are grateful to have partners like Kroger who support our efforts to give back to those who make this area such a great place to live."

The 2017 Frisco RoughRiders season begins on April 6, when the RoughRiders host the Springfield Cardinals at Dr Pepper Ballpark. For all 2017 ticketing information, including tickets for the Choctaw Lazy River and ticket packages for the 2017 Texas League All-Star Game at Dr Pepper Ballpark on Tuesday, June 27, fans can visit RidersBaseball.com, email info@ridersbaseball.com, call (972) 731-9200, or stop by in-person to the RoughRiders Ticket Office.

