Ricoh Rock Report

MON. APR. 24, 2017 NORTH DIVISION BEST-OF-FIVE SEMI-FINAL (Tied 1-1)

Friday, Apr. 21 STJ 2 vs SYR 1 RECAP Nikita Scherbak netted his first professional playoff goal to open the scoring for St. John's and Chris Terry added another in the second period as St. John's opened the 2017 Calder Cup playoffs with a 2-1 victory over the Syracuse Crunch. Charlie Lindgren made 28 saves in the win.

Saturday, Apr. 22 SYR 4 vs STJ 3 (2OT) RECAP Jacob de la Rose and Charles Hudon both netted their first career professional playoff goals but it wasn't enough as the IceCaps fell 4-3 to the Syracuse Crunch in double overtime. Stefan Matteau netted a goal 8:30 into the third to give St. John's a 3-1 lead and was just inches from hitting the empty net late in the game, before the Crunch scored two late goals with their netminder pulled. Charlie Lindgren made 46 saves on 50 shots in the loss.

Whole New World: Eleven St. John's IceCaps players made their Calder Cup playoffs debut on Friday night including goaltender Charlie Lindgren. Charles Hudon leads the IceCaps with a goal and two assists through two games.

Overtime Disappointment: Twice in overtime the St.

John's IceCaps thought they had won. Yannick Veilleux celebrated after it appeared he had beating Crunch goaltender Mike McKenna but the referees deemed it was no goal. Nikita Scherbak also looked to score, but it too was called back. The Crunch also had a goal called off as Matt Taormina's tally was reversed due to goaltender interference.

Long Wait: Saturday's contest ended with just over nine minutes remaining in the second overtime period making it officially the longest home game in St. John's IceCaps history.

MOLSON CUP PLAYOFF THREE STARS

1 Charlie Lindgren

3 pts T2 Charles Hudon

2 pts T2 Stefan Matteau

