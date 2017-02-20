Ricoh Rock Report

Saturday, Feb. 18 STJ 6 vs SYR 1 RECAP St. John's exploded for three goals in the second period as they cruised past the Syracuse Crunch 6-1. Jacob de la Rose put up two goals for the IceCaps, and Chris Terry, Stefan Matteau, David Broll and Zach Redmond each scored a goal.

Sunday, Feb. 19

SYR 5 vs STJ 3 RECAP Chris Terry and Charles Hudon scored twenty seconds apart in the third period, but St. John's dropped a 5-3 decision to the Crunch. Ryan Johnston added two assists for the IceCaps. Charlie Lindgren stopped 19 shots for St. John's.

3 THINGS TO KNOW

Terry's Tearing It Up: IceCaps forward Chris Terry picked up seven points in four games this week for the IceCaps. Terry sits with the second most points in the AHL with 20 goals and 48 points in 36 games.

Streak Snapped: Charles Hudon had his five game point streak snapped on Saturday. Hudon had four goals and eight points. Hudon scored again Sunday afternoon in the IceCaps loss to Syracuse.

Redemption Song: The IceCaps will continue their homestand Friday and Saturday against divisional rival Albany Devils. Through five games this season the IceCaps are 1-3-1 against the Devils.

MOLSON CUP THREE STARS 1 Charlie Lindgren

31 pts 2 Chris Terry

19 pts 3 Charles Hudon

15 pts

Tuesday, Feb. 14 BNG 3 vs STJ 2 (OT) RECAP The St. John's IceCaps received third period goals from Ryan Johnston and Chris Terry; however it wasn't enough as the IceCaps fell 3-2 in overtime to the Binghamton Senators. Charlie Lindgren made 17 saves between the pipes for St. John's. Wednesday, Feb. 15

BNG 6 vs STJ 4 RECAP Yannick Veilleux, Charles Hudon, Stefan Matteau and Daniel Carr each scored for St. John's as the IceCaps were clipped by the Senators 6-4. Yann Danis turned aside 27 shots from the Senators in the loss.

