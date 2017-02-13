Ricoh Rock Report

February 13, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - St. John's IceCaps News Release





MON. FEBRUARY 13, 2017 23-21-5-1 (.520) | 4TH NORTH

3 THINGS TO KNOW

Trust In Terry: Chris Terry has continued to impress in an IceCaps uniform as he put up four points in the three games this week. Terry currently sits 7th in the American Hockey League with 41 points, despite playing only 32 games.

Road Warriors: St. John's win on Saturday marked their 13th road victory of the season. St. John's leads the North Division with 30 points while away from Mile One Centre.

Big Homestand: The IceCaps kick off a six game homestand where they battle three division rivals beginning Tuesday against the Binghamton Senators. St. John's also welcome the Syracuse Crunch and Albany Devils to town. Tickets are still available and can be purchased in person at the Mile One Centre box office, by phone at 709- 576-7657 or online at www.mileonecentre.com.

Wednesday, Feb. 8 STJ 4 vs WBS 0 RECAP Zach Redmond scored his first goal of the season and Charlie Lindgren was perfect making 31 saves as the IceCaps shutout the Penguins 4-0. Lindgren picked up his second shutout of the season in his 16th win. Charles Hudon, Chris Terry and Yannick Veilleux also scored for St. John's. Friday, Feb. 10 LV 4 vs STJ 2 RECAP Bobby Farnham and Charles Hudon both scored to give St. John's 1-0 and 2-1 leads; however a late push from Lehigh Valley sunk the IceCaps 4-2. Julien Brouillette and Daniel Audette both assisted on Farnham's goal, Charlie Lindgren made 33 saves in the loss. Saturday, Feb. 11 STJ 4 vs LV 3 RECAP St. John's scored three goals in the second period as the club posted a 4-3 win over the Phantoms. Charles Hudon stretched his goal streak to three games with the game winner. Nikita Scherbak, Chris Terry and Mark MacMillan also scored for St. John's. Yann Danis turned aside 25 shots in the victory.

UP NEXT Tue. Feb 14 @ 7:30 p.m.

vs

Wed. Feb 15 @ 7:30 p.m.

vs

Sat. Feb. 18 @ 7:30 p.m.

vs

MOLSON CUP THREE STARS 1 Charlie Lindgren

31 pts 2 Charles Hudon

14 pts 3 Yann Danis

14 pts

TICKET INFORMATION

Mile One Box Office

(709) 576-7657

www.mileonecentre.com

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.