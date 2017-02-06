Ricoh Rock Report

February 6, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - St. John's IceCaps News Release





MON. FEBRUARY 6, 2017 21-20-5-1 (.511) | 3 RD NORTH

3 THINGS TO KNOW

Top Line Weapons: The IceCaps top line of Daniel Carr, Charles Hudon and Chris Terry were key this weekend as they combined for 13 points, scoring five goals and eight assists.

Didier's First: St. John's defencemen Josiah Didier scored his first career AHL goal on Sunday afternoon as he beat Hershey goaltender Vitek Vanecek late in the second period. Didier, who is playing in his second full season also has three assists and is a -3 through 24 games.

Busy In Net: IceCaps goaltender Charlie Lindgren recorded his 15th win of the season Friday which ties him for the sixth highest amount - it also ties him for the second most among rookie goaltenders. Lindgren also sits second in most saves, and third in minutes played.

Friday, Feb. 3 STJ 5 vs WBS 2 RECAP Ryan Johnston scored on the IceCaps first shot on net Friday evening as St. John's rolled past the Penguins 5-2. Daniel Carr and Zach Redmond- both back on reassignment from Montreal- were key to victory as they each recorded two points. Charlie Lindgren made 25 saves to pick up the victory. Saturday, Feb. 4 HER 5 vs STJ 2 RECAP For the second night in a row the IceCaps scored on their first shot on net; however it wasn't enough as the club fell to the Hershey Bears 5-2. Daniel Carr recorded two assists, picking up two points for the second straight game; meanwhile Charles Hudon and Chris Terry both netted their 13th goals of the season. Sunday, Feb. 5 HER 3 vs STJ 2 RECAP Chris Terry scored with just under five minutes remaining in the third period, but the St. John's IceCaps couldn't find an equalizer as they dropped their second game to Hershey in as many nights. Charlie Lindgren made 22 saves for the IceCaps in the loss.

UP NEXT Wed. Feb 8 @ 8:35 p.m.

@

Fri. Feb 10 @ 8:35 p.m.

@

Sat. Feb. 11 @ 8:35 p.m.

@

MOLSON CUP THREE STARS 1 Charlie Lindgren

27 pts 2 Yann Danis

14 pts 3 Charles Hudon

11 pts

TICKET INFORMATION

Mile One Box Office

(709) 576-7657

www.mileonecentre.com

